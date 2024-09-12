'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Riot Over 'Awful' Revamped Show With Seacrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is the new Wheel of Fortune “awful” now? That’s what fans of the long-running television staple are saying.

The ABC daytime game show debuted its new look while kicking off the new season.

Following the departure of Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune now has two co-hosts: beloved American icon Vanna White, and … Ryan Seacrest, for some reason.

Viewers are tuning in … and feeling turned off by the new take on Wheel of Fortune. Why? Here’s a hint: they’re not taking issue with Vanna.

On the new Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest act as co-hosts. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘Wheel of Fortune’ has returned!

On Monday, September 9, ABC aired the first new episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Pat Sajak retired after 41 seasons as the show’s host. After entertaining entire generations, he certainly earned a break.

In addition to the new hosts, ABC debuted Wheel of Fortune‘s brand new set. Many parts of the set have flashy lights, vibrant blue backgrounds, green panels, and more.

However, viewers who got an eyeful of the new set seemed disappointed or even repulsed by the revamp.

From the walls to the puzzle board, they’re not liking what they’re seeing.

The old puzzle board was a simple black backdrop with a frame of green (specifically, turquoise) lights. The board now has a gold frame along with green accents.

Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ really awful now?

To be fair, the Wheel of Fortune puzzle board has gone through numerous looks over the years. It has had even more obnoxious gold framing than it does now.

However, we should note that what worked on television in the ’90s doesn’t necessarily work in 2024. We don’t just mean all-white casts, but visual elements.

Televisions are vastly better than they were in the 1990s. It’s possible that the current iteration of the show is too visually intense for viewers — especially on a show where the audience tends to be a little older.

A series of Instagram comments lament the new look of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024. (Image Credit: Instagram)

However, we have to point out that many people are resistant to change. A simple UI change on social media can have users logging in and saying “this is not my beautiful wife.”

Additionally, people seem to be still processing the absence of Pat Sajak. The man himself became an institution after decades on the show. So, yes, it’s an adjustment.

Adapting to change — even neutral change — can be a challenge. Blue and green lighting, puzzle piece shapes, gears and more are just different. Even if they are worse than the old look, people will grow accustomed to it.

Stepping into his role as co-host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest has big shoes to fill. (Image Credit: ABC)

How do people like the new hosts?

Vanna White is widely beloved. Like Pat Sajak, she spent decades on Wheel of Fortune. Over the years, she became a household name, even negotiating for better pay — and now her co-hosting gig.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is also a household name. While he’s not exactly universally beloved (with good reason), he’s certainly a familiar face on television.

It’s easy to make snap judgments about the set. It could take weeks, or more, before viewers reach a consensus on the hosting situation. In that time, perhaps the blue and green lights will stop feeling so “new.”