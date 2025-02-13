Tori Spelling Strips for Massage From Young Son, Posts It For Some Reason

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling took off her clothes for a massage from her son. Too much?

Recently, the actress has waxed nostalgic about A-list hookups and her first and only threesome experience.

Some fans think that she’s sharing too much. And others think that, private or public, she needs more boundaries.

The concerns stem from Tori stripping down to receive a massage from her 7-year-old son, Beau.

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It’s massage day for Tori Spelling

On Tuesday, February 11, Tori Spelling took to her Instagram Story to share a now-deleted selfie.

The photo shows Tori lying face down. Her back and legs are bare. A pink blanket provides a semblance of modesty, covering her posterior.

Tori is not alone in the photo. Her youngest child, 7-year-old Beau, appears in the pic. In fact, he’s giving his mom a calf massage.

Tori Spelling set the post to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” In addition to the timeless bop, she also offered an explanation of the massage.

“Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for allowance,” she wrote.

Tori then acknowledged that, in her mind, this was a “solid plan.”

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

This is not the first interesting revelation from Tori Spelling

Beau, whom she welcomed in March of 2017, is Tori Spelling’s youngest child. And this is not the first time that she has bluntly revealed how few boundaries she has with him.

In an April 2024 episode of her MisSpelling podcast, Tori revealed that she never “pooped or peed alone” during her marriage to Dean McDermott.

Now, she revealed, Beau keeps her company while she is indisposed.

“[He] still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I’m pooping,” Tori Spelling described nearly a year ago. “I think I function better with people.”

She then went on to acknowledge: “Is that codependent? Yes. Cool.”

It is also probably much less easy for most people to understand than a leg massage.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

She also has an odd clothing routine with Beau

During an August 2024 episode of Tori Spelling’s podcast, she revealed that she dresses Beau in the next day’s clothes before bed so that she can avoid the hassle the following morning.

It’s unclear why this is Tori’s hassle. Beau was 7 at the time, and will soon be 8. While many elementary school students do need assistance with aspects of getting dressed, most are capable of dressing themselves.

We wouldn’t care to speculate whether Tori is babying her youngest son due to the codependency that she has previously acknowledged. But, as with the massage, perhaps she’s not doing Beau any favors by broadcasting it to the world.