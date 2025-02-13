Aaron Rodgers Kicked to the Curb By New York Jets: How Is the Cranky QB Taking It?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the end of an era for the New York Jets — albeit, a very short, unsatisfying era.

The NFL team announced today that it will be parting ways with controversial quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is a former league MVP, a Super Bowl champ, and a future Hall of Famer. But his tenure with the Jets lasted only slightly longer than his relationship with Shailene Woodley.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Start Spreading the News…

News of Rodgers’ release comes to us straight from the Jets, who tweeted their decision on Thursday.

“We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback,” the team’s official account wrote.

Newly hired Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey provided further detail:

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” said Glenn and Mougey in a statement released by the team.

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” added Jets co-owner Woody Johnson in a statement.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to playing the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Radio Silence From Rodgers

Rodgers has yet to publicly respond to the news, which is not surprising.

For one thing, the 41-year-old QB is generally not very active on social media. On top of that, Rodgers is of a notoriously cantankerous disposition, and you can bet that he’s not thrilled about being dismissed so publicly.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Then again, maybe he’s okay with the decision.

For one thing, Rodgers was never a great fit with the Jets. He tore his Achilles tendon in his very first game with the team in 2023, and he was forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

He stayed healthy throughout 2024, but the results weren’t much better, as the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs.

On top of that, Jets owner Johnson is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune. And we all know how Aaron feels about pharmaceutical companies!

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both parties. But maybe neither can do much worse than they did the past two years.