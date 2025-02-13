Kim Kardashian Breaks Divorce Silence: Kanye is a Changed (and Awful!) Man!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally addressed the evolution of her ex-husband into a full-fledged Nazi.

Kinda. Sorta. In a matter of speaking, that is.

In the wake of Kanye West declaring himself to be an anti-Semite, however, Kim talked more at length than usual on this reality show installment about the demise of her relationship with the misguided rapper.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

After sister Khloe labeled ex-husband Lamar Odom as “the love of [her] life” and said her romance with him fell apart over a shocking drug addiction, Kim chimed in and related to her sibling.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” Kardashian said, obviously referring to her split from West.

“When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

In a confessional, Kim continued to reflect.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

“When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The reality star and West share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.

The former filed for divorce after six years together in 2021… following a series of ups and downs as the rapper struggled with his bipolar disorder and appeared to have a mental breakdown.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kim wrote in a legal filing years ago, adding back then:

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

Just over the past several days, West has been back in the news — for a variety of ugly reasons.

He’s been sued for allegedly harassing a Jewish employee and he’s declared that he has total dominion over his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Following her divorce from West, meanwhile, the mother of four dated Pete Davidson for nine months and was most recently linked to Odell Beckham Jr., although that connection only lasted for a brief period of time and ended in April 2024.