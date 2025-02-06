Tori Spelling Recalls Steamy Public Makeout with Colin Farrell

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling says that Colin Farrell was basically her hottest makeout ever. At least, that’s how it sounds.

Recently, Tori has been opening up about her exciting past entanglements.

In addition to sharing the story of her first and only threesome, she’s sharing her most famous makeout.

Her hottest kiss, ever, was with an actor with the rare distinction of having been hot in the ’90s and still being hot to this day.

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

When did Tori Spelling make out with Colin Farrell?

During the Monday, February 3 episode of her misSpelling podcast, Tori Spelling spoke about her meet-up with Colin Farrell ahead of her marriage.

That is, her first marriage. A couple of years before she married Dean McDermott, she married Charlie Shanian. This was in 2004.

And, just weeks ahead of that marriage, Tori says that things went down with Irish actor and all-around smokeshow Colin Farrell.

Colin Farrell attends HBO’s “The Penguin” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

According to Tori Spelling, she and Colin Farrell had met years earlier at a casting agency.

“At this point, he was a megastar,” she described. “But in my mind, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember back in the ’90s. That’s the boy that I locked eyes with.'”

It took a friend’s encouragement — a dare, actually — for her to go up and say hello at the Los Angeles hotel.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Apparently, Tori Spelling and Colin Farrell shared a very public kiss

“I walked right up to him and we looked at each other,” Tori narrated of her run-in with the A-list actor.”He goes, ‘Hi.’ And I go, ‘Hi.'”

Then, as if reading aloud from an RPF fanfic though she is describing her own life events, she continued.

“And then we just start making out in the middle of the W Hotel,” Tori shared. “And it went on for quite a while — like, full on locked lips, making out in public.”

Colin Farrell attends a Photo Call For Apple TV+’s “Sugar” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As Tori recalls, she and Colin received some “looks” from others. They were, after all, sucking face in the middle of a hotel lobby. However, it was not a deterrent.

“That was a decade in the making,” she affirmed. “Check that off my bucket list.”

When you’re a famous actress and a nepo baby, you can have much loftier bucket list items than most people. Or, at least, you can check off some goals that would be unattainable to others outside of their dreams.

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Gift Lounge at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Was this at the same hotel where she had her threesome?

Tori Spelling did end up having a threesome at a hotel, but that was an ocean liner that had been converted into a hotel.

As we previously reported, Tori detailed how the threesome highlighted for her that she did not really enjoy hookups with women — or threesomes. This was a disappointment, after she’d made out with other young women in public settings.

It sounds like kissing Colin Farrell, on the other hand, lived up to Tori’s expectations. As one would hope.