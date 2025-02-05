Tori Spelling Details Threesome Experience: ‘Try Anything Once’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tori Spelling wasn’t always a divorced mother of five. She had her wild youth, including a threesome.

Threesomes can be a polarizing topic. They can seem scandalous, like a rare treat, or like a less-than-rare good time. It depends upon factors like culture, sexuality, and age bracket.

All of that puts Tori Spelling in the “rare treat” category. In fact, it’s so rare that she has only ever been in one.

As she explains, Tori figured that she’d try anything at least once. But she came out of the experience knowing that threesomes, and women, just aren’t for her.

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Have you ever heard the story of Tori Spelling and her ‘one and only’ threesome?

On the Tuesday, February 4 episode of her MisSpelling podcast, Tori Spelling detailed her three-person hookup from years ago.

She did not specify who her partners were, only that “It was me, a male, and a female.”

She also shared that the threesome went down on the Queen Mary. The retired ocean liner became a hotel in Long Beach, California. The Season 6 finale of Beverly Hills, 90210 filmed there.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to Tori, she enjoyed the three-person hookup “less” than she had guessed ahead of time. That can happen, even to people who love most threesomes. But, for Tori, there was another issue.

Before this threesome, Tori had done that thing where she would “shock the boys and make them drool by [making] out” with friends in public. That’s pretty standard adolescent behavior, especially back, and Tori considered it to be just “fun and games.”

Tori admitted that this “happened a lot” with her erstwhile co-stars. However, that was in front of people. She explained that she “didn’t have any exploration wants with a female behind closed doors.”

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

‘You’ve gotta try anything once’

Thinking back, Tori Spelling describes how she felt both “nervous” and “anxious the whole time” during her first and only threesome.

Still, she didn’t back out, and instead “played along with it.”

Tori then quipped: “You know what they say: ‘You’ve gotta try anything once.’ I came away like, ‘I think I’ll stick to boys.’”

Actress Tori Spelling arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

There are many varieties of threesomes, and we don’t simply mean different combinations of genders, anatomy, and sex acts. However, it sounds like Tori Spelling’s experience did not feature a “Lucky Pierre” — that is, a partner who sleeps with both others in the threesome while the other two have minimal contact with each other.

Plenty of people decide to have sexual experiences only to find that they are not for them. There is plenty of conversation about gay people who attempted a heterosexual dating life (living in a homophobic society means facing incredible pressure to not be oneself) or about closeted straight people who have “down low” hookups.

But there are also straight people who, one-on-one or in threesomes, try a same-gender hookup but don’t go back for seconds. Tori Spelling is one such person, and — unlike so many — she’s sharing her story.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

It doesn’t sound like Tori Spelling is likely to recreate the experience

For the vast majority of the past two decades, Tori was married to Dean McDermott. The two share five wonderful children. Even though their marriage has ended, that much has not changed.

In theory, Tori might end up in a potential threesome situation now that she’s dating again. Or if her OnlyFans dreams take off.

But one of the most fun things about threesomes, like the rest of sex, is that it’s just an option. You get to pick and choose what you do and you do not have to do things that you do not want to do. It’s actually a good thing that Tori immediately recognized that she wasn’t into them and didn’t opt to keep trying something that she wasn’t loving.