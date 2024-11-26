Dean McDermott & How His Thanksgiving in Sober House Made Him Thankful for Kids

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Thanksgiving is a time to look back on the last year and be thankful for all the happy and joyous moments we’ve shared with loved ones.

For Dean McDermott, we imagine this holiday will be spent reflecting on how he spent the last one.

See, the last few years have been tumultuous to say the least for the star, his ex-wife Tori Spelling, and their children.

While both he and Tori have made strides in 2024 – in her case, quite literally – it wasn’t so long ago that Dean was in a pretty dark place.

In fact, last Thanksgiving, Dean spent the day in the last place he probably wanted to be: a sober home.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Dean’s Struggles Staying Sober

Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Dean McDermott opened up about how he terrified his family and alienated Tori Spelling.

He explained that his surprise breakup announcement in June, though true, came while he was under the influence.

Since that time, Dean spent a great deal of time in rehab. He later confessed to fans that while it was too late to save his marriage, it was not too late to save himself.

In a Thanksgiving video he posted to Instagram, he expressed gratitude for his children.It also served as a bit of a life update as Dean revealed spent the holiday at his sober living house.

In addition to sending everyone well wishes (and urging them to be safe), Dean mentioned he was living in a sober living home, called Freedom House.

That is also where he had his Thanksgiving. While that’s not what most people would consider ideal, he certainly knows that it could be so much worse.

Dean expressed his gratitude for his new sober friends and for his sponsor. Dean also gave a shoutout to his many children.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

The End Of His Marriage

On a random Saturday — June 17, 2023 to be precise — months of seemingly good, healthy times in Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage came to a crashing halt.

He took to Instagram that morning to break the news.

After 18 years of marriage, it was over. Hours later, he deleted the post — but not the sentiment behind it.

As we noted, Dean has since admitted that the breakup message came as the result of him being under the influence.

In fact, one might say the same of the breakup itself.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Earlier this month, Dean opened up about how his alcohol abuse and his misuse of prescription medications had led to the downfall of his marriage.

Alarmingly, this impacted more than just his mental state or his marriage.

Dean admitted that he would have drunken rages that would “petrify” Tori and thier children.

He took full responsibility for his wrongdoings during the interview.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy,” Dean affirmed. “And I inflicted a lot of pain and damage on that woman.”

He hopes to one day make it right. That may be more easily said than done.

You can’t give your ex back the time that you took from her. And you can never give your kids a new, better childhood.

Right now, Dean has a long journey ahead of him.

Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

How Dean is Spending This Thanksgiving

With the start of 2024 came a new beginning for both Dean and his ex Tori.

The latter suffered a severe blow over the summer when she lost her 90210 costar Shannen Doherty to her battle with cancer. But career wise, she was able to score some work to support her family, including a stint on Dancing With the Stars and the resurgence of her podcast.

Meanwhile, she has been caring for their six kids while Dean continues his journey of wellness.

Becoming sober isn’t easy. But rehab and a sober living facility can help facilitate that process.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Most of the year, it looks like Dean has been working on himself and finding ways to find peace. As for if he’ll spend the holiday with his kids, that remains to be seen, as he has not addressed it with his fans on social media.

But here’s hoping everyone in the Spelling/McDermott family has a lovely and safe holiday.