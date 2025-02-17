Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Rock Matching Rings at the BAFTAs: Are They Actually …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The rumors are true — Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sported matching rings at Sunday night’s BAFTAs ceremony.

But the coordinated bling might not be as significant as some fans think.

Here’s everything we know so far about this intriguing situation:

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kylie and Timmy’s PDA-Packed Award Season Continues

As we’ve previously reported, this is the most important award season of Timothee’s career. And Kylie has been by his side every step of the way.

Timmy is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in A Complete Unknown. And that film and Dune 2 — in which he also plays the lead — are both up for Best Picture.

Chalamet is becoming an award show mainstay, combining critical and commercial success in a way that we haven’t seen since the heyday of Tom Hanks.

But will Kylie be the queen to Hollywood’s new reigning king?

French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday night, Kylie and Timmy attended the British Academy Film Awards (basically the UK equivalent of the Oscars).

And while Timothee may have gone home empty-handed, he was sporting some significant hardware on his right hand.

As Page Six reports, Kylie and Timothee sported matching Cartier onyx rings for the occasion. Naturally, the gesture prompted fans to make some bold assumptions.

Did Timothee Pop the Question?

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

It should be noted that Timothee wore his ring on his pinky, while Kylie wore hers on the ring finger of her right hand, not her left, as is customary for engaged or married people.

That said, the jewelry is not without special meaning.

“Black onyx is often seen as a symbol of strength, protection, and resilience, believed to absorb negative energy and promote inner stability and confidence,” jewelry expert Maxwell Stone tells Page Six.

“For Timothee, who is currently in the spotlight and up for major awards for two highly anticipated films, this symbolism feels especially fitting,” Stone continued.

US influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall on January 28, 2025, ahead of the Chanel Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which is part of the Fashion Week in Paris. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“As he navigates the pressures of award season, the grounding energy of black onyx could serve as a subtle yet powerful emblem of focus and determination.”

The fact that Kylie also rocked this symbolic bling could mean that the rumors are true, and her relationship with Timothee is getting quite serious.

Either way, you can expect to see her by his side at the Oscars next month!