Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Rock Matching Rings at the BAFTAs: Are They Actually …

The rumors are true — Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sported matching rings at Sunday night’s BAFTAs ceremony.
But the coordinated bling might not be as significant as some fans think.
Here’s everything we know so far about this intriguing situation:
Kylie and Timmy’s PDA-Packed Award Season Continues
As we’ve previously reported, this is the most important award season of Timothee’s career. And Kylie has been by his side every step of the way.
Timmy is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in A Complete Unknown. And that film and Dune 2 — in which he also plays the lead — are both up for Best Picture.
Chalamet is becoming an award show mainstay, combining critical and commercial success in a way that we haven’t seen since the heyday of Tom Hanks.
But will Kylie be the queen to Hollywood’s new reigning king?
On Sunday night, Kylie and Timmy attended the British Academy Film Awards (basically the UK equivalent of the Oscars).
And while Timothee may have gone home empty-handed, he was sporting some significant hardware on his right hand.
As Page Six reports, Kylie and Timothee sported matching Cartier onyx rings for the occasion. Naturally, the gesture prompted fans to make some bold assumptions.
Did Timothee Pop the Question?
It should be noted that Timothee wore his ring on his pinky, while Kylie wore hers on the ring finger of her right hand, not her left, as is customary for engaged or married people.
That said, the jewelry is not without special meaning.
“Black onyx is often seen as a symbol of strength, protection, and resilience, believed to absorb negative energy and promote inner stability and confidence,” jewelry expert Maxwell Stone tells Page Six.
“For Timothee, who is currently in the spotlight and up for major awards for two highly anticipated films, this symbolism feels especially fitting,” Stone continued.
“As he navigates the pressures of award season, the grounding energy of black onyx could serve as a subtle yet powerful emblem of focus and determination.”
The fact that Kylie also rocked this symbolic bling could mean that the rumors are true, and her relationship with Timothee is getting quite serious.
Either way, you can expect to see her by his side at the Oscars next month!