Donald Trump Taunts Taylor Swift After Singer Gets BOOED at Super Bowl

As it turns out, Taylor Swift is not always a winner.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs were throttled in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, went home a loser.

Also, he didn’t propose.

Also? Swift got booed by fans in attendance inside the New Orleans Superdome. Crazy, right?!?

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump look on during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Making matters even worse for the singer, who is coming off basically the best two-year stretch of any human being’s existence in all of mankind… President Donald Trump was also at the game.

When they showed him on the Jumbotron, the man who continually claims he’ll make America great again received a mostly positive response.

And, yes, Trump noticed the difference between how folks greeted him and how they greeted the singer.

He made sure everyone else on the planet noticed it, too.

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and mgk attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote after the Chiefs lost 40-22, adding for all to see on Twitter:

“She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Swift, of course, endorsed Kamala Harris in her attempt last fall to defeat Trump in the Presidential Election.

The Commander-in-Chief previously said Swift would pay a price for such a decision… and now he must be enjoying what feels like the last laugh at her expense.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“She’s a very liberal person,” Trump said back in September during an appearance on Fox & Friends, referring to Swift and her decision to voice her support for Harris after she and her opponent squared off in a debate.

It was a debate that many observers thought Harris won in a landslide, with staunch believers hoping it would be her first step to winning the White House.

Added Trump at the time of Swift:

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

If it’s any comfort to Taylor Swift, the greatest female tennis player of all-time has her back.

After making a cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, tennis legend Serena Williams wrote the following Sunday evening on social media:

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!”

We love you, too, Tay Tay.