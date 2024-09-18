Sammi Giancola Gets Candid About IVF Journey, Pregnancy Hopes

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has opened up about something deeply personal.

The MTV personality sat down this week to speak with The New York Post about her dreams of expanding her family — and how challenging it has been thus far for her and fiance Justin May.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 2, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

The 37-year old, who got engaged in March, told this outlet that she’s a “private person,” but also wanted to keep it “real” with fans when it comes to in-vitro fertilization treatments.

Sammi’s pregnancy journey will apparently be a focus of Part 2 of Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premieres on September 19.

“I wanted to keep it a secret because at first I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t know if the outcome is what I want it to be . . . I will be devastated if it doesn’t work,’” Giancola said to Page Six, making it clear cameras weren’t permitted inside of her doctor appointments.

However, viewers will see the reality star giving herself hormone injections — and revealing to her colleagues she’s trying to have a baby.

Sammi Giancola visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Giancola has been undergoing these treatments for a long time.

Her ex-boyfriend, and fellow cast member, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro “was not around” during this period, Sammi explains.

“But it’s not weird because he is a coworker and we’re not associated with one another. He is just somebody that I work with,” Sammi said, months after reuniting with Ronnie on camera.

“That part of my life is completely over and long gone for a very long time now . . . And what I do in my life does not pertain to him.”

Sammi Giancola speaks here on SiriusXM. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Giancola froze her eggs when she was 35 years old and had just started dating May, doing so because she was unsure about her future, but knew she might want to have kids someday.

The couple tried to conceive naturally, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to do so.

But May remains strongly behind his future wife when it comes to this important journey.

“He is just very positive and uplifting,” Sammi told Page Six. “If I’m feeling down or if I’m going through it, he is right there to pick me up and just bring me back to a good place where I’m focused and I’m like, ‘Okay, the end goal is positive. We’re just gonna think positive.’”

In the end, meanwhile, this is why she is choosing to share her story:

“Maybe somebody can watch me and maybe understand or maybe they went through it or maybe they could just relate to me in some sort of way.”