Hayden Panettiere Reveals New Details About Being Served Up to an ‘Undressed’ …

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UPDATE: TMZ and other outlets are now reporting that in her book, Hayden identifies the woman who coerced her as Stella McAmis.

The name appears to be an alias, but Hayden also identified the nude man she was served up to as a British singer. She says “Stella” put her in a bed with the man after encouraging her to check out his “huge d–k.”

Thankfully, Hayden was able to remove herself from the situation and escape the yacht unharmed. Read on for our original coverage of this harrowing story:

A lot of emotions welled up during Hayden Panettiere’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast interview. (Image Credit: YouTube)

To some, Hayden Panettiere was a child actress with memorable roles on soaps like Guiding Light.

For others, she’s Claire from Heroes, one of the stars of Nashville, as Kairi from Kingdom Hearts, or the singer of the underrated bop, “Wake Up Call.”

These days, she is a grown woman, a mother, and she has done a lot of processing about her life.

She’s now sharing a lot, including a horror story of being led by a “friend” and essentially put into bed with nude Hollywood star.

She was only 18 when a ‘friend’ tried to serve her up to a famous man

On the Monday, May 11 episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Hayden discussed her new book: This Is Me: A Reckoning.

“You write about a moment in your career where a friend of yours takes you onto a boat,” the host acknowledges. “You’re led to a room which has an older man in it and then basically told to perform sexual acts.”

“The fact that I was 18, even though I’d lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18,” Hayden recalled. Most people feel that way in their teens, but especially people with extraordinary lives.

“Scientifically, your frontal lobes don’t develop until we’re what, 25, 26?” Hayden claimed. This is a dangerous and debunked oversimplification and a common misconception.

“So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions,” Hayden continued, “I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.”

Actress Hayden Panettiere opens up to Jay Shetty about a TRAUMATIC experience where an industry “friend” set her up at 18 to end up alone in bed with a NAKED “very famous” man while stuck on a boat 😳👀



"She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very… pic.twitter.com/TbIscQg653 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

“I was quite literally out to sea,” Hayden said, when she realized that she was “in danger.”

She shared that the erstwhile friend who put her in this situation was “somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back.”

Instead of having her back, this unnamed person took her to a “very small room” on a boat with an “undressed” man.

“She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous,” Hayden described.

In contrast to Hayden’s rising sense of discomfort at the time, the man seemed to act “like this was just an average day for him.”

In writing her memoir, Hayden Panettiere has worked through a lot of what has happened to her over the course of her life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She had no means of escape

There are many ways to respond to realizing that you have been tricked by someone you trusted and are now in physical danger.

Each choice carries real risks — in the moment and in the long term.

Hayden fled the room and searched the boat, looking for a place to hide.

Because, for the moment, hiding was her best option.

“There was no jumping off and swimming away,” Hayden explained. They were at sea.

Just because there were more than two people on the vessel did not mean that she could go to others for help.

“And there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation,” Hayden said, presumably referring to the staff or perhaps other “guests.”

With resignation, she shared: “I realized that this was nothing new to them.”

Hayden did not name the man from the bed or the so-called friend who betrayed her. Given how many sexual predators avoid justice and how many accusers face ridicule, victim-blaming, or simply die, that sounds very reasonable.

Her memoir is out on May 19. We all wish that she’d had a better life than the world has given her.