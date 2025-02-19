Denise Richards & Sami Sheen Talk OnlyFans Awkwardness, New Reality Show

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Denise Richards is discussing Sami Sheen and their shared project: OnlyFans.

Not only did Denise join OnlyFans after her daughter’s success, but the two have done collabs on the adult media subscription site.

(Thankfully, despite the deliberately provocative label, “collabs” here has a different meaning than everywhere else on OF)

Now, the two are collabing — that is, castmates — on their new family reality series. And yes, Denise is talking about her daughter’s OnlyFans stardom.

In the trailer for ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular Denise Richards stands beside adult daughter Sami Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Bravo is bringing Denise Richards (and her daughters) back to your screens

Denise Richards has a reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. It premieres on March 4 on Bravo.

Wild Things is one of the actress’ most famous and sexually charged films. It came out in 1998, years before any of her children were born.

The title may also be a reference to when RHOBH frenemy Erika Jayne complained about Denise’s seemingly prudish reaction to threesome talk, lamenting that she’d thought that she’d been speaking to “Miss Wild Things.” Especially since Erika also made a jab at Denise in a more recent season.

This moment from Season 13 of RHOBH, when Erika Jayne explains why she brought up OnlyFans, deserved GIF treatment. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Denise Richards opened up to People alongside 20-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, 19-year-old daughter Lola Sheen, and 13-year-old daughter, Eloise.

“I’ve always said we need a reality show,” Sami admitted.

She elaborated: “Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras? We need to be filming this.’”

Denise Richards joined OnlyFans after Sami Sheen did

Apparently, one of the sources of conflict on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things will be family squabbles. For example, Sami and Lola sound like extremely different people.

“We’re just trying to be ourselves,” Denise explains. “Because that’s how I’ve always approached reality for better or worse.”

Back in 2022, part of being herself for Sami Sheen meant joining OnlyFans as a creator. She was newly 18, and decided to channel her looks and her famous parentage into money. And it worked.

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I really wanted to get an apartment and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn’t going to cut it,” Sami Sheen reasoned. “So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.”

Denise chimed in, admitting: “At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was.” However, the sexist backlash that Sami received helped to make up her mind.

“When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom,” she recalled. “And also as a woman in business.”

On her very own reality show, Denise Richards flashes a fake smile at a former castmate. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Was joining OnlyFans back-to-back awkward for the daughter and mother?

Sami Sheen admitted that she wishes that her mom had waited to create her own OnlyFans “because she started it right after me.”

However, it doesn’t sound like a real issue.

Lola, who seems to have different values than her mother or older sister, simply offered a reserved: “Whatever makes her happy.” It is unclear how sincere that is.

Speaking to the cameras, Denise Richards gives Bravo fans a taste of what’s to come. (Image Credit: Bravo)

One fully expects that unspoken conflict to crop up in some form or another on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

And, genuinely, good for Sami Sheen for being able to make rent money as a teen without needing her parents’ money.

She just needed their famous names. Well, and her mom’s genes.