Ryan Upchurch: YouTuber & Jenelle Evans Ally Loses $17.5 Million Defamation Lawsuit

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What started as internet true-crime speculation has ended with a jaw-dropping courtroom loss.

YouTuber and country rapper Ryan Upchurch has been ordered to pay a staggering $17.5 million after a jury found him liable in a defamation lawsuit tied to videos he posted about a high-profile disappearance.

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, you might remember that Jenelle Evans and David Eason were diehard Upchurch fans, who often interacted with the controversial content creator on social media.

Jenelle Evans attends the Haddad Fashion Show at Macy’s Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Macy’s)

The lawsuit was brought by Daniel Rodni and David Robertson, who accused Upchurch of spreading false accusations about them in connection to the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

Rodni’s disappearance in 2022 became a national story after the California teen vanished following a party near Truckee. Her body was later found submerged in a vehicle at a reservoir, and authorities ruled her death an accident.

But online theories quickly exploded.

According to WSMV Nashville, Upchurch reportedly published videos pushing claims and speculation surrounding the case, allegedly accusing Daniel and David, Kiely’s father and grandfather, of wrongdoing.

He allegedly persisted with these claims despite law enforcement finding no evidence to support such allegations.

After years of legal fighting, a Davidson County jury sided with the plaintiffs and handed down a stunning verdict totaling approximately $17.5 million.

Attorney Grady Hurley, who represented the plaintiffs, did not mince words when discussing the outcome.

“This verdict sends a message,” Hurley said, arguing that content creators cannot hide behind online platforms while making damaging allegations about private citizens.

The attorney also emphasized the emotional toll the accusations allegedly took on both men, who were already dealing with grief and public scrutiny surrounding Rodni’s death.

Upchurch’s legal team has already indicated they plan to challenge the verdict.

In a statement following the ruling, Upchurch attorney Clint Kelly argued the case raises serious questions about free speech and online commentary, signaling an appeal is likely on the horizon.

The case has quickly become one of the most talked-about examples of how true-crime culture — particularly on YouTube and social media — can veer into dangerous territory.

For years, creators have built enormous audiences by dissecting unsolved mysteries and criminal investigations.

But this ruling may serve as a warning that when speculation turns into false accusations against real people, the consequences can be enormous.

As for Jenelle and David, they’re reportedly back together following a messy divorce and numerous allegations of abuse and infidelity. So they’re also fans of learning the hard way!