Earlier this month, Sami Sheen underwent a breast augmentation. She’d been looking forward to this for a long time.

The 19-year-old is a creator on OnlyFans, and had teased that she was limiting how much she’d show until she recovered from surgery.

Reportedly, dad Charlie Sheen was royally peeved over every part of this.

Mom Denise Richards, on the other hand, has remained supportive — for a pretty smart reason.

In December 2023, Sami Sheen took to Instagram to show off the results of her breast augmentation surgery. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

An inside source spoke to Life & Style about Sami Sheen’s breast augmentation.

“She loves the results and loves showing them off,” the insider dished.

“Sami feels more complete,” the source went on to explain, adding that “It’s a confidence booster.”

Displaying her crop top and recent breast enhancement surgery to full effect, Sami Sheen reminds us all that low-ride jeans are finally back. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sami is an adult, and of course did not need a parent’s permission to undergo breast augmentation at 19.

However, she reportedly clashed with her father over it.

Charlie was also very openly opposed to her joining OnlyFans as a creator.

This 2022 photo of Denise Richards and then-18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen shows that good looks run in this side of the family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, Denise Richards has been supportive of Sami’s decisions. And this is no exception.

“Denise supported Sami’s decision to get the surgery,” the insider shared.

“She figures it’s better to do that than to fight her,” the source reasoned, “which will only lead to animosity and Sami not speaking to her.”

On a “date night,” Sami Sheen enjoys some ramen. She is also enjoying a recent update to her figure. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some might say that Denise has simply resigned herself to accept Sami’s decisions.

But that is clearly not the case. Even though the wisdom of accepting her adult daughter’s bodily autonomy on its own merit is clearly a factor.

To be blunt, we know that Denise approves because she has been following in Sami’s footsteps.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Episode 9, Denise Richards came prepared to throw down. This time, in complete sentences. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Denise also joined OnlyFans. Like Sami, she’s not exactly taking full advantage of what the platform permits. As we understand it, she posts steamy pics but never anything much spicier than you could see on Instagram.

To Denise, the real appeal is access. She has likened it to interactions with fans on forums in decades past.

Sami and Denise have done “collabs.” While a traditional OnlyFans collab would be extremely inappropriate (also, illegal in California and I believe against OnlyFans rules), it’s literally just mother and daughter, clothed, side-by-side. A salacious way to promote a very tame project.

This moment from Season 13 of RHOBH, when Erika Jayne explains why she brought up OnlyFans, deserved GIF treatment. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Some of the Housewives have confronted Denise during her appearances on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

To be clear, it’s not so much that they have some sort of weird problem with the platform. But Denise and Sami both being on it is admittedly sensational.

It’s probably no surprise that, when Denise went on the attack, Erika Jayne brought up this topic.