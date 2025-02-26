Karen Huger Sentenced to PRISON in Wake of Drunk Driving Verdict

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Karen Huger is headed to the slammer.

Just about two months after The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member was found guilty on nearly all counts related to her March 2024 DUI arrest… the Bravo personality was sentenced on Wednesday by a Montgomery County, Maryland judge to two years in prison.

One of these years has been suspended, meaning Huger will be an inmate for only half of the allotted time.

Karen Huger attends The Hollywood Critics Association’s Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards at Taglyan Complex on December 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Based on local news reports, Huger won’t be permitted to drive a vehicle for another year after her release and will also face five years of probation.

Citing Karen’s three previous DUIs (YIKES!), prosecutors initially asked the judge for two years in prison with six months suspended for the reality star’s latest arrest.

“You were filled to the gills with alcohol,” the judge in the case told Huger during sentencing.

Fox 5 reported on February 26 that the reality star testified on her own behalf this morning in court, apologizing to the judge and saying that she would attend AA meetings for the rest of her life, as well as offering to become a spokesperson against drunk driving.

As Huger was being taken into custody following the sentencing, she yelled to her husband: “Love you, Ray. God’s got you. You’ll be alrighty. God bless you.”

Karen Huger attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Karen crashed her Maserati last March near Bethesda, Maryland after she crossed a median and struck rammed into signs.

The 61-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol; negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person; and reckless driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property and several other related charges.

A Maryland jury found Karen guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision on December 18, 2024.

Karen Huger during the Mend and GBK Luxury Lounge Celebrating The Top Names In Television At The Beverly Wilshire Hotel (2nd Day) at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

A day after the arrest, Karen issued the following statement to celebrity gossip outlet TMZ:

Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.

I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive!

I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away.

Huger becomes one of numerous Real Housewives stars to be sent to prison, joining such law-breakers as Teresa Giudice and Jen Shah.