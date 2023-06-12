Sami Sheen Drops OnlyFans Routine, Plans to Free the Nipple, Affirms Support for Fellow Sex Workers

About one year ago, Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans as a content creator for the adult subscription platform.

The adult daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen is now 19.

She is opening up to followers about her budding career as a sex worker. That means everything from her pre-work routine to her plans for future nudity.

And Sami also wants to clarify something that’s pretty important.

Taking to TikTok, Sami Sheen opened up to her followers about how she prepares to film for OnlyFans. As of this June 2023 video, she had been making a living through this online sex work for over a year. (TikTok)

Sami Sheen is the eldest daughter of the two celebrity exes. And she is already capitalizing on that fame for financial success.

First and foremost, she shared details from her routine. Some sex workers might film in the car, while others do elaborate photoshoots.

Unless she’s filming in the bathtub or something similar, Sami wears makeup. And any time that she’s ready to make content, she shaves her entire body.

Doing her makeup in this June 2023 TikTok, Sami Sheen noted that she had finished a full-body shave. She’s over it — and looking forward to laser hair removal. (TikTok)

Sami admitted to her TikTok followers that she is feeling so over shaving her “whole entire body” before every time that she films. Fortunately, she won’t always have to shave to get the look that she wants.

“I’m starting laser hair removal soon,” she revealed. “So that’s gonna be a huge game-changer.”

Sami then expressed: “I just can’t stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work! It’s so annoying!”

Sami Sheen posed in a fluffy pink ensemble by a matching pink marble bathroom backdrop. (Instagram)

Obviously, Sami does not “have” to shave any, let alone all, of her body for OnlyFans.

There are OnlyFans creators who don’t. In fact, some sex workers (of any and all genders) turn hairiness into a selling point.

But for a 19-year-old who is looking for softcore, mainstream appeal, Sami is probably making the right call for her target audience. She’s smart! And we don’t envy her for the time that shaving must take.

Sami Sheen wore a bikini while advertising her OnlyFans page. The celebrity scion is 18 years old. (Instagram)

She also touched upon one of her most frequently asked OnlyFans questions: when will she do full nudity?

Thus far, Sami explained, she has shown almost all of her breast, but has kept her nipples under wraps.

That is not her plan forever. Rather, Sami explained, she is waiting until she gets one specific thing done before she frees the nipple.

Sami Sheen addressed subscriber questions in a June 2023 TikTok, opening up about when she will stop concealing her nipples. (TikTok)

It sounds like Sami is looking forward to getting some sort of breast augmentation surgery.

She wants them to be larger and “squishy” and looking the way that she wants. That way, Sami will feel more confident.

“I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything,” Sami assured.

As of June 2023, Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans page paints a clear portrait of success and attention for very select actual content. It pays to be famous — literally. (OnlyFans)

Clearly, this reservation on her part has not harmed her bottom line. Sami’s OnlyFans appears to be a smash success.

Follower counts are not publicly visible, but nearly 60k likes in one year — all without any videos of her having sex, masturbating, or even full nudity?

Sami is hot and famous, and the reported feud between her parents over her OnlyFans page helped raise awareness just as she launched it. If her parents were different people, we might accuse them of orchestrating the “feud” as a PR campaign.

Sami Sheen showed off her profile and her blonde hair while wearing a jaw-dropping red dress. (Instagram)

There is a lot of stigma and prejudice towards sex workers. In fact, certain types of people attempt to brand this bigotry as “feminism,” claiming to “liberate” women. Those people are SWERFs.

For unknown reasons, some hateful people started bombarding Sami’s TikTok with toxic messages to condemn sex workers.

Sami clarified that she is a sex worker — her primary source of income is her OnlyFans. Of course, this being TikTok, every other word had to be in code. TikTok is a hellish overly censored nightmare.

After receiving some disturbing and hateful comments in June of 2023, Sami Sheen clarified her job — and affirmed her support for all types of sex workers. (TikTok)

Sami noted that she does not do full service sex work, is not a porn star, and does not post videos of herself engaged in sexual activities.

All of those are sex work, just not her particular flavor. It doesn’t lessen her support for other sex workers.

She doesn’t know why people are so judgmental towards her line of work. Unfortunately, it is impossible to fully explain prejudice or the toxic desire to control other people’s bodies.