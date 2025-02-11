Pete Davidson Tattoos Are GONE In New Shirtless Video: WATCH

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pete Davidson has shed his famous tattoos.

During recent months, the SNL alum and sex symbol has been on a tattoo purge.

He has famously accumulated numerous tattoos, often on impulse. At times, the comedian would remove some … only to add more.

Now, Pete is flaunting his freshly blank canvas to thirst-trap fans. And it’s working!

Pete Davidson attends the Peacock’s “Bupkis” World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson is now devoid of tattoos

On Tuesday, February 11, fashion brand Reformation unveiled their new campaign — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Pete Davidson is the face — and tattoo-free body — of that campaign. Seriously, take a look in the ad below.

“Pete Davidson, the go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere, has officially partnered with Reformation, the other go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere,” reads the ad description.

The ad is making a tongue-in-cheek reference to Pete’s dating history when it calls him “the perfect boyfriend.”

Over the years, Pete has become something of a status symbol for famous, beautiful women. From Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kaia Gerber to Kim Kardashian (among others), he’s been “linked” with some of the most famous faces on the planet.

He leans into that in the ad, quipping: “I’m someone’s boyfriend and I take that seriously. It’s honest work and somebody’s got to do it. I’m just putting in the work to make the world a little better.”

Comedian Pete Davidson arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What happened to Pete Davidson’s tattoos?

In January, Pete Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to tell the titular talk show host about his ongoing removal of about 200 tattoos.

At the time, he reported that his tattoos were “almost gone.” But he didn’t mince words when it came to the removal process.

“It’s horrible,” Pete described, characterizing the experience of “burning them off.” As many others have said, the pain is “worse” than receiving the tattoos in the first place.

“They’ve got to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks,” Pete detailed.

“And you can’t get in the sunlight, and you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times,” he lamented. “Think about that ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo.”

Infamously, Pete received a dire wolf tattoo without ever having seen Game of Thrones. His seemingly random tattoo collection has included inspirational political figures, past girlfriends, and Doodlebob from Spongebob Squarepants.

Pete Davidson poses for a photo in a drivers hauler prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Is this controversial?

Pete Davidson has every right to do whatever he likes with his own human body, whether it involves covering himself with deeply ugly tattoos like Justin Bieber once did, or removing them all through a prolonged and agonizing process.

Some on social media have worried that Pete’s actions are one of many red flags about our ongoing cultural decline. Anti-tattoo sentiment is a common conservative belief and is a classic component of fascist ideology. (Yes, that does make Nazi tattoos an odd choice)

We’d push back on that in this case. Pete Davidson is just one guy. He is not a trend unto himself — even if dating him is.