Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Attend Knicks Game, Are Obviously Smushing

Note to Kim Kardashian:

You may wanna stop reading right about now. Go blow dry your hair or something. Just do something else, okay?

A few weeks after sparking rumors that they were some sort of romantic item, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

They sat side by side at the event, and they looked quite happy while doing so.

Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the action during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As you can see above, the comedian and actress got REALLY good seats alongside some other celebrities.

The Saturday Night Live alum rocked a navy blue sweatsuit and shades, while the model went with a brown North Face puffer coat teamed with skinny jeans and knee-high boots.

According to onlookers, the pair were featured on the Jumbotron during the game.

They also drank some beers.

Pete Davidson peaces out at the Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

Davidson and Ratajkowski first fueled speculation of a potential fling when a spy spotted them holding hands while on a date in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Back then, an insider told Us Weekly that the attractive stars had been seeing each other for a few months… while also also attended a Friendsgiving dinner together just a few days ago, based on a social media posts of the festive feast.

The aforementioned source indicated that Davidson and Ratajkowski are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other” and that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

It might also help that Davidson is known for having a big penis.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

Davidson most recently dated Kardashian; he was her first serious lover after her very public split from Kanye West.

About a week ago, after seemingly learning that her ex had moved on, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a message with her followers.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out,” she wrote at the time.

We’re just assuming this was a reference to Davidson and his scalding hot new flame.

It’s officially official! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian make their first-ever red carpet appearance together here.

As for Ratajkowski, she filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — who she shares 20-month-old son Sylvester — in September, following four years of marriage.

While neither sexy superstar has officially remarked on their status, the My Body author previously went on record saying that she gets why “women find him very attractive,” telling Seth Meyers last year during a talk show appearance:

“He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother.

“We love it.”