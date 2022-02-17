Kanye West Now Stalking Pete Davidson on Instagram: Keep Your Enemies Close!

After spending years on a social media hiatus, Pete Davidson returned to Instagram on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, along with hundreds of thousands of others, Kanye West took notice.

Kanye has been harassing Pete for ages as his insecurities and mental health struggles collide.

Now, he's taking things up a notch. Kim is worried about Pete. A lot of folks are more worried about Kim.

A lot of people have, against their better judgment, scoped out an ex's new boo on social media.

Most people regret doing it. And accidentally following them would be a nightmare.

But Kanye West is not most people, and we don't mean that in a good way.

As soon as Pete rejoined Instagram on Wednesday -- years after his last foray into the platform -- hundreds of thousands flocked to the account.

One of those new followers, for whatever reason, is Kanye West.

Pete hasn't given him a followback yet ... but, then, he hasn't actually followed anyone yet.

Pete has had a troubled history with social media as he has risen in the spotlight.

In 2018, he deleted his account following his painful breakup with former fiancee Ariana Grande.

He returned briefly, months later, only to delete again. He repeated this a couple of times in 2019, too.

On Sunday, Kanye publicly called Pete a "dickhead" in one of his many unhinged posts.

He shared a screenshot from a private conversation with Pete.

The worst part of it might be that Pete had been reaching out with kind intentions, trying to reassure the egomaniacal narcissist.

"...you as a man I'd never get in the way of your children," Pete told Kanye in a DM. "That's a promise."

He reassured the toxic rapper: "How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine."

Pete added to his olive branch by writing: "I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

This in turn was an obvious response to a truly unhinged post by Kanye.

He had shared a goofy photo of Pete and fellow depressed goblin tattoo boy Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear.

Kanye's fiery caption read: "You will never meet my children!"

Kanye made it clear that he took particular issue with one of Pete's 100 tattoos (he is in the process of removing all of them).

Pete, who has gotten many tattoos on impulse, including a direwolves tattoo without ever watching Game of Thrones, got a tattoo of personal hero Hillary Clinton on his calf.

Apparently, the former presence of ink honoring one of the most celebrated politicians in recent American history got under Kanye's infamously thin skin.

"When I tag people I'm just putting together the web," Kanye claimed in a manner untethered from reality.

"There are a group of people who run media and the election," he outlandishly claimed.

"Thank god for free speech," Kanye ranted. "Look at this dickhead."

"Y'all seen that tattoo but if I speak up then I'm crazy," Kanye rambled. Like ... yes, dude.

"I told you not going to use that one no more," he went on, "when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it's time to take the trash out the house."

Kanye then added: "You can Google the Hillary thing I'm not making this s--t up."

Kanye's mental illness along with his inflated sense of self make him more vulnerable than the average person to outlandish conspiracy theories.

In his mind, his rants probably make a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, as we all know, some people will latch onto the wildest beliefs and destroy their lives following total fiction.

All of this, of course, is why Kim recently asked Kanye to tone down his weirdo campaign against Pete.

Her fear, very reasonably, was that a (fellow) lunatic would hear Ye's rants and decide to attack Kim's boyfriend.

Kanye claimed to respect her wishes ... but went on to continue referring to her as his "wife" over one year after she filed for divorce.

Truth be told, many people are less worried about what Kanye will do to Pete and more concerned about Kim.

Kim is the true focus of Kanye's fixation. He is unmedicated, unfiltered, and extremely impulsive.

A lot of people, especially women, have been stalked, harassed, and worse by their exes, and are watching this unfold with real concern for Kim.