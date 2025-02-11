Jennifer Affleck: Pregnant! Expecting Third Child with Seemingly Awful Husband!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Affleck has some news to share that could be interested as blessed, exciting, troubling — or some combination of all three emotions.

She is pregnant with child number-three!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member dropped this bombshell in an interview with People Magazine that included a photo of husband Zac cradling her bare baby bump.

Jennifer Affleck and her husband were polarizing personalities on Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

“While it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us,” Affleck told the outlet, adding that they couple is waiting to find out the baby’s gender until he or she is born.

“We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!”

Yes, indeed.

The Afflecks became the most polarizing personalities on the aforementioned Hulu series after co-star Jessi Ngatikaura gifted her fellow women with tickets to a strip club.

Zac went berserk over the plans to see men taking off their clothes on stage.

Jennifer Affleck taking in a moment on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives. (Hulu/Youtube)

He said it made him feel as if his wife had cheated on him and he told Jennifer that he was “done” and “won’t be married to someone without values and morals.”

Zac even sent Jen a text that read as follows:

Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. You’re a grown woman. It doesn’t matter your intentions. You were there, and that’s the image you portray of yourself, your family, church etc.

Sounds like a lovely guy, huh? And a very forgiving and open religion, no?

Hulu found itself a pretty big hit with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Jen previously told Vulture that she and Zach started to attend couples counseling after shooting on this Hulu program concluded.

“Is Zac perfect? No. Does he have flaws that we’ve needed to address? Yes. But I can confidently say he’s always supported and believed in me more than anyone else,” she also told followers on Instagram.

“We’re still young, we have two precious babies, and we still have struggles like so many marriages. But do we love each other? Yes. Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes. Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course.”

The spouses are parents to 3-year-old daughter Nora and son Lucas, 19 months.

You’re looking at a cast photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Disney)

It certainly is possible we don’t know Zac Affleck (who, yes, is Ben Affleck’s cousin) or the details of this relationship very well.

But social media followers still appear taken aback by the pregnancy news.

“Oh so no divorce? That’s crazyyyyyy,” wrote one follower, while someone else added: “Ohhhhhh nooooo never have another baby to save a toxic marriage oof.”

Speaking to People, Affleck acknowledged “dark days” in her union, but also said there’s a lot folks out there do not know.

“While I’m not sharing all the details online, it’s been essential for our relationship and mental health to keep our journey private until we’re ready to talk about it,” she told the magazine, adding:

“After dealing with the backlash from season 1 and stepping into season 2 with a lot of baggage, this pregnancy has been the toughest.”