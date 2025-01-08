Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Break Up After 3 Years

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have broken up.

In the years since Austin’s split with Vanessa Hudgens, his most famous romance has been with Kaia.

The talented actor and phenomenal supermodel have been one of the entertainment industry’s hottest couples since sparking romance rumors in late 2021.

Now, reports say that it’s over.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have split

According to a report by TMZ, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have broken up after three years of dating.

We do not know the exact date of the split. Sometimes, even celebrities take a few days to break the news to enough friends and family for the breakup to leak.

Reports say that they ended things on good terms. And that they went their separate ways before the holiday season, but still in those final months of 2024.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Neither Kaia nor Austin announced their breakup when it went down. Nor did they immediately confirm the news on January 7, when the report came out.

However, in 2024, there were some signs that either they were having issues or simply spending more time apart.

Austin did not appear to accompany Kaia and her family on a recent trip to Mexico. Additionally, there was no sign of him at her 23rd birthday party in September.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, and Presley Gerber attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Apparently, Austin Butler was ‘outgrowing’ the Kaia Gerber relationship

Back in September of 2024, an inside source told Life & Style that the relationship was on its last legs.

According to the insider, Kaia was continuing to pour effort into the romance. Meanwhile, Austin was allegedly “outgrowing” their entanglement.

“Austin and Kaia have always had a lot of things working against them,” a purported friend of Austin described to the tabloid.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“These are issues Kaia has always had a hard time getting her arms around,” this second source explained. “Along with Austin’s crazy schedule where he’s been filming almost constantly for the last 18 months.”

The insider emphasized: “Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.”

Almost apologetically, the source then added: “At least that’s how it looks when you spend time with them as a couple.”

Actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s next?

Kaia Gerber is a 23-year-old supermodel and nepo baby. She has her entire life and career ahead of her and remains one of the hottest people on the planet.

33-year-old Austin Butler is something of a smokeshow himself. From The Shannara Chronicles to Dune 2 to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his acting career has attracted a lot of notice and praise.

They will both recover from the split and move on. And, if the reports that the breakup was amicable are true, it should be relatively easy.