Pete Davidson Removes More Tattoos (Including Reminders of Kim Kardashian Fling)

There’s one thing you can always rely on when it comes to Pete Davidson — the man never stays single for long.

But unfortunately, he has a tendency to commemorate his short-lived romances with tattoos. And that can create problems

Pete’s relationship with Kim Kardashian appeared to be more serious than most of his A-list dalliances (it lasted a lot longer, anyway), but that didn’t stop the former SNL star from diving back into the dating pool after he and Kim broke up.

US socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

When his romance with Kim ended, Pete appeared to have a fling with Emily Ratajkowski, but whatever went on there, it was over within a few weeks.

Pete was later spotted publicly canoodling with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

After that, he dated Outer Banks star Madelyn Chase. They went out for a year before calling it quits in July of 2024.

Obviously, none of Pete’s partners mind a man with a bit of a past, and they must know about Pete’s reputation as Hollywood’s biggest ladies’ man.

But that doesn’t mean they want to be reminded of it every time he takes his shirt off.

During his relationship with Kim, Pete paid tribute to the mother of four with (at least) three tattoos and a freakin’ brand.

(Yes, he had Kim’s name seared into his flesh with a red-hot iron. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is!)

And according to a new report from UK tabloid The Daily Mail, Pete is now in the process of having his tattoos removed, including the Kim-related ones.

The tabloid reports that when Pete and Chase vacationed in Hawaii, onlookers noticed that one of Pete’s neck tattoos had been removed.

The blank space on Pete’s flesh previously bore the initials of Kim’s four kids. The removal process has been ongoing ever since.

Pete also has ink that reads “my girl is a lawyer” ( a reference to Kim’s legal aspirations) and a separate tattoo reading “Jasmine and Aladdin” (a reference to an SNL sketch the two starred in before their relationship began).

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos. A few cute ones that he got,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres while she and Pete were still dating.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,’ but that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” she continued.

Yes, we suppose that’s what some “tattoo people” do.

Unfortunately, Kim is no longer “what’s going on” in Pete’s life, so he’s decided to undergo the painful process of having her name removed from his flesh.

Thankfully, we live in a time in which tattoos can be removed with the help of lasers.

Of course, the procedure is prohibitively expensive, so unless you have Pete’s kind of money, you should probably still be cautious about your ink-related decisions.

No word yet on what Pete plans to do about his that brand of Kim’s name.

We guess the only way to blot out a brand is with another brand — which sounds incredibly painful.

While we’re sure Pete doesn’t mind his reputation as Hollywood’s premier ladies’ man, he says he’s now trying to move on from that life.

“I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures,” he told W magazine in December 2024 (via Page Six). “That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f—ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am.”

Hey, doing good work is important. But dating the hottest women in Hollywood is nothing to look down your nose at!