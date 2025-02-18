Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Receive Praise, Backlash for ‘SNL’ Joke

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a polarizing choice recently.

During a cameo for Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary, Ryan Reynolds cracked an indirect joke about the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

This may have been a brilliant PR strategy. Or it may have been a costly mistake. Possibly both. And possibly unavoidable, no matter what.

Fans, foes, and legal strategists alike have weighed in. And Baldoni’s team might try to find some way to use this against the couple.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make a mistake?

Over the weekend, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance since the Justin Baldoni legal battle began.

During the SNL special’s audience Q&A, the question came up of how things were going for Reynolds. He replied: “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

That is a tasteful and vague answer — one that is only funny if you are aware of this ugly legal battle. But while it’s likely legally safe, it could still backfire.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, AND Justin Baldoni were warned to not taint a potential jury pool

According to a report by Page Six, this harmless quip could still come back to bite Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

“It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him,” warned an inside source.

The insider then claimed: “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Was appearing on ‘SNL’ in poor taste?

“People in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary show was not a good look,” the source insisted. “They think they should have sat this one out.”

But a second insider disagreed, saying that the couple “have no regrets about making an appearance at the show” and that they “were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H.”

According to this second source, “Blake was initially hesitant to attend the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she attended and had a really nice time. They’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel says that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were ‘brilliant’

These days, having Bethenny Frankel weigh in on your current situation tends to be a bit of a curse. This is the woman who called for separate but equal summer camps for trans kids, after all.

However, the former Real Housewife had actual praise for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on TikTok recently.

“‘SNL’ was nothing short of brilliant for having them on last night. It’s marketing genius,” Bethenny raved.

“They are the epicenter, they are the zeitgeist that is popular culture,” Bethenny Frankel characterized of SNL.

She also noted that it was a smart move for the show itself, saying: “From a marketing standpoint it was a great idea on everyone’s part.”

Bethenny reminded her followers that not everyone has actually read the legal documents of the lawsuits. Some seem unaware of the sexual misconduct allegations, and view this as some sort of creative tug-of-war between two men. For the couple to appear makes sense “because the only way to weather a storm is to go straight through it.”

And Blake and Ryan can hardly be tainting a potential jury pool with this. Not if Baldoni is publishing text messages on a dedicated website.