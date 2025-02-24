Kylie Jenner Quietly Pays Funeral Expenses of Jesus Guerrero, Beloved Hairstylist and …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner is paying tribute to Jesus Guerrero.

And not in empty words.

Less than a week after looking hot and cozy with Timothee Chalamet at the BAFTAs, Kylie’s world has been rocked.

Jesus Guerrero, a beloved hairstylist to the stars — including Kylie — abruptly passed away. Now, as those who knew and loved him react with shock, Kylie has ensured that his family doesn’t have to scramble to cover his funeral.

During a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera while wearing a halter. (Image Credit: Hulu)

How did Kylie Jenner help the family of Jesus Guerrero?

According to a new report by TMZ, Kylie Jenner privately reached out to Jesus Guerrero’s family in the wake of his death.

Early Saturday morning, Kylie learned about Jesus’ tragic passing. Much of her Sunday included her communicating with his family.

When she offered to help them in any way that she could, she meant it.

Dearly departed hair stylist Jesus Guerrero attends the Morphe store opening at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 16, 2018. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe)

That help that Kylie Jenner offered to the grieving family of Jesus Guerrero included transporting his body back to Houston, his hometown.

And it included paying for the funeral. On average, a funeral costs around $10,000. Transporting the deceased between states costs thousands more. A coffin alone can cost $2,000 to $5,000 — or more.

Many people sit around and contemplate how much better use they would make of lavish fortunes than the mega-rich seem to. It is refreshing to see that, in an age when so many billionaires seem intent upon dismantling the world out of ignorance and spite, Kylie used her resources to help people when they needed it.

During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner discusses the situation with her family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

How did Kylie Jenner know Jesus Guerrero?

Jesus Guerrero was a hairstylist of skill and experience. He styled the hair of titans.

In addition to Kylie Jenner, Jesus worked with prominent public figures such as Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

Back in 2019, he first began working with Kylie and her hair.

Before long, Kylie and Jesus became good friends — and not just in the sense of a working relationship.

From couch cuddles to social media posts, their bond was rock solid.

This was not just about Kylie. Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to Jesus in the wake of his sudden and tragic passing.

He was only 34 years old

Jesus died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. We know that much according to the GoFundMe that his sister initially published.

We do not yet know the cause of death. He was only 34 years old.

Our hearts go out to Jesus Guerrero’s loved ones. We’re glad that Kylie Jenner was able to help with practical concerns, but this sudden and unthinkable loss cannot be overstated.