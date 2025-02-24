Sister Wives Canceled?!? Season 19 Plan Stirs Up Controversy, Confusion Among Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a recent interview, Janelle Brown said she was done with men forever.

While fans wait to see if that prediction sticks, many are now looking at the upcoming TLC schedule and wondering:

Wait. Is TLC done with Sister Wives forever?!?

Say hello to the long-time cast of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Almost quietly, the long-running reality show has gone on hiatus.

The program aired an episode on February 2 and then left viewers curious about what was going on because there was no preview for the next all-new installment.

As it turns out, this is because TLC does not have any all-new installments on the schedule.

Sister Wives will actually air more episodes than it has in the past to complete Season 19, with a second half set to run some time this spring.

It’s concerning, however, that there is no return date at the moment; and it’s even concerning to some that the added episodes are meant to tie up the series for good in a couple months.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

Aside from these scheduling questions, there’s another reason to believe that Sister Wives may soon be canceled. And that is this:

There are no more sister wives!

Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021. Janelle Brown did the same a few months later. In early 2023, Meri Brown and Kody terminated their marriage, stating back then:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.“

Kody is now married only to his sole legal spouse, Robyn, and has said he has no plans to return to a polygamous lifestyle.

With the family’s patriarch therefore committed to a monogamous relationship, and with Christine having moved on to a new husband (David Woolley), it’s very safe to ask what sort of storylines the show could even feature moving forward.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

Relatedly, it’s easy to imagine a handful of Sister Wives spinoffs.

Robyn trying to deal with Kody on her own? We’d tune in.

Christine and David as newlyweds, navigating their new lives and taking full advantage of a universe that does NOT include a narcissist such as Kody Brown? We’d watch.

Janelle or Meri out and above, maybe looking to date, definitely expanding their world views, making the most of lives that are no longer controlling by a certain spiritual spouse? We’d be there.

So, you tell us, Sister Wives fans: Do you even want the network to air a Season 20? Or has the show in its current form run its course and you’re ready for something fresh?