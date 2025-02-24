Prince Harry vs. Prince William: Royal Insider Spills on “Sad” Sibling Rivalry

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We have new insight into a feud that continues to rock a nation.

As nearly every celebrity gossip follower knows at this point, the world famous brothers have not gotten along in quite awhile.

From what we can gather, there’s been no contact between the siblings in many months.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William’s former royal aide, Jason Knauf, is opening up about his rare insider perspective on the brothers’ years-long rift.

It’s all very sad, really.

“It’s very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye,” Knauf — who worked as a communication secretary for the brothers and their wives — said during a interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, February 23.

“But [William]’s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.”

Prince Harry looks out into the crowd during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Neither William nor Harry has said anything to the press about their relationship.

But Knauf admits “it’s been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them.”

Jason worked as a communications secretary to William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, as well as to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle… before transitioning to the role of chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation in March 2019.

He knows both brothers rather well.

Although he stepped down from the royal household at the end of 2021, Knauf remains on the board of trustees for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Prince William attends Earthshot+ at Portside Tower on November 5, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

When it comes to Harry and Markle, Jason said he worked “closely” with the former Royals and had “lots of great times.” He even referred to their 2018 wedding as an “amazing, magical experience.”

At some point, of course, Prince William will become king.

Is it possible such a monumental occasion will bring the siblings back together?

“I can’t speculate about the future. They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away,” Knauf simply said on this topic.

No, but William was allegedly not very receptive to his loved one dating Markle… which kicked off their feud back in 2018.

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event at Seaforth Armoury on November 18, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

In the pages of his recent biography, Harry even accused William of physically assaulting him during an argument over the actress in 2019.

The father of two explained he got into an argument with his brother after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” adding in the book:

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote about the altercation.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite everything that the royal family has put Harry and his wife through, Harry is willing to help during his father’s health crisis, as King Charles has cancer — that would include helping with royal duties in some capacity, if that’s what they need.

William, however, is staunchly against this.

“There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William,” a royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, said in February.

“Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation.”

