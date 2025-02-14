Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Debut Baby Rocky on ‘The Kardashians’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are letting viewers see baby Rocky.

Well, sort of.

On The Kardashians, their precious son made his reality TV debut.

Kourt and Travis were careful to make sure that no one sees him too clearly just yet.

On ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2, baby Rocky makes his Hulu debut alongside mom Kourtney Kardashian, big brothers Reign Disick and Landon Barker, and dad Travis Barker. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Rocky Thirteen Barker makes his ‘The Kardashians’ Debut!

On the Thursday, February 13 episode of The Kardashians, baby Rocky Barker made his reality TV debut.

Rocky’s middle name may be Thirteen, but he was not yet 13 months when this filmed. (Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son on November 1, 2023, making him 15 months and some change at present)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have prioritized Sunday dinners. This time, however, instead of having a chef make food for the family at home, they went for a ride in Travis’ new, old car. (It is a Chevy Impala from before anyone in the family save Kris was born)

Disaster! On ‘The Kardashians,’ Travis Barker had to pull his Chevy Impala over to the side of the road after getting a flat tire on the vehicle’s first outing. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney planned a surprise. Instead of their usual dinner, they would have family dinner at the Peterson Automotive Museum. (If you’ve never been, it’s genuinely interesting — even if you don’t care about cars. Travis, however, does care about cars)

Travis cares so much about cars that he has a Chevy logo tattooed on his body. He drove his newly fixed up Chevy Impala with Kourtney, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky. Landon Barker followed behind them.

Unfortunately, disaster struck — in the form of a flat tire. Travis has been through worse vehicular situations. He pulled over into the emergency lane and they transferred into a new vehicle.

At the car museum, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker discuss their change in plans on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave Rocky a tour of the museum

Alongside Reign and Penelope and Landon (remember, Mason lives with his dad), Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were sure to let little Rocky take in the sights.

However, editing continued to blur his precious little face.

While we wouldn’t call Kourtney and Travis’ baby “anonymous” by any means, this is at least a gesture of protecting his privacy. And helping his parents to avoid a specific flavor of deeply weird comments.

Declaring his love for his baby boy, Travis Barker lifts son Rocky Thirteen Barker and holds him at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Oh, I love you, my boy,” Travis gushed over his little son.

At another point, he raved: “Wow, Rock! Look at this! We’re in heaven.”

While a literal baby is less likely to appreciate a classic car in the way that an adult collector might, a baby can still love the experience. Seeing different sizes, shapes, and colors of cars can be stimulating for developing minds. And it is not uncommon for toddlers and preschoolers to develop fascinations with vehicles.

Speaking to the camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian reveals the surprise that she has cooked up for her car-loving husband. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Everyone loves the baby boy

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sat down for the actual family dinner, they continued to lavish Rocky with love and affection.

At one point, Kourt bounced him on her lap and marveled at “[How] delicious you are!”

Later, Travis fed Kourtney while she breastfed Rocky. One day, The Kardashians viewers might see more of him. But for now, it is a very tasteful choice to keep his exposure to a minimum.