Lavar Ball Has Foot Amputated Amid Ongoing Health Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shocking news out of the world of sports today, as Lavar Ball has revealed that his right foot has been amputated.

Lavar, who is the father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, has been a high-profile figure in the NBA for several years.

He first came to attention for making bold claims about the talents and career prospects of his three sons.

Amazingly, Lavar’s boasts turned out to be mostly justified.

US entrepreneur LaVar Ball waves upon his arrival with his sons at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, on January 3, 2018, as the two teenagers arrive in the country to make their basketball pro career debut in the Lithuanian Vytautas club. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ball family’s success is beyond belief

Lonzo and LaMelo are both stars in the NBA (Lonzo with the Chicago Bulls, LaMelo with the Charlotte Hornets). And while LiAngelo never made it to the league, he’s found tremendous success in the world of music.

In addition to raising three very successful sons, Lamar is no slouch when it comes to securing the bag himself.

His Big Baller Brand apparel company has seen consistent sales since it launched back in 2016.

What’s going on with Lavar’s health?

LaVar Ball, father of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball looks on during their first training session with Lithuania Basketball team Vytautas Prienai on January 5, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)

News of Lavar’s amputation was first reported by TMZ. At the moment, further information about his condition is hard to come by. But that’s not terribly surprising.

After all, this is a man who made his fortune in part by projecting strength and success. So it makes sense that he would choose to keep his health issues to himself.

Many have speculated that the amputation is a result of diabetes or some other lifelong condition, but we don’t know anything for sure.

It does seem, however, that the procedure was planned and not the result of an accident or injury.

LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball, looks on during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Because we live in very dark times, some folks saw fit to make jokes about the situation. Thankfully, most social media users were quick to offer words of support.

“The fact that Lavar ball is still smiling after having his foot amputated is wild. People love to hate him but he’s done nothing but care about his sons and bring positivity to everyone,” wrote one user.

“No Lavar Ball slander will be tolerated getting a foot amputated is no joke,” another added.

“Damn prayers up for Lavar Ball just heard he had his leg amputated,” a third chimed in.

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and LaVar Ball attend Melo Ball’s 16th Birthday on September 2, 2017 in Chino, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )

Lavar’s sons have yet to speak publicly on the situation.

Our thoughts go out to the entire family as Lavar begins his recovery process.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.