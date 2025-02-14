Justin Bieber Gushes Over Keke Palmer, Invites Awkward Questions About His Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is singing the praises of Keke Palmer.

That is right and good for us all. But public compliments can be open to interpretation.

Recent reports on everything from Justin’s current state to where things stand with Hailey have fans wondering if a divorce is in the works.

Justin throwing heart eyes at Keke could just him being supportive. But some wonder if it’s a hint that his marriage is ending.

Keke Palmer attends the front row for the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

What did Justin Bieber say to Keke Palmer?

Recently, Keke Palmer took to Instagram and shared photos of herself featuring a bronzed look, a Burberry head scarf, and iconic circular sunglasses.

The comments were, naturally, filled with well-deserved praise. Keke is gorgeous and, to be blunt, underrated.

One of the heart-eyed commenters gassing her up was none other than Justin Bieber.

“She said I’m poppin out,” Justin Bieber raved in the comments under Keke Palmer’s photos.

He also threw in a heart eyes emoji, just to make sure that his admiration was unmistakable.

Many commenters cheered on Justin’s reply. Others on Instagram and beyond, however, wondered if it means that something is up.

In the comments below Keke Palmer’s Instagram caption, Justin Bieber replied with encouragement. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Justin??? What are you doing here?” one reply asked under Justin Bieber’s comment.

Another simply exclaimed elsewhere on Instagram that: “Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey.”

That might be a bit of a leap. But, given that Justin’s account recently unfollowed Hailey for some mysterious reason, he has to know that his Instagram activities are getting extra scrutiny.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Not everyone was acting like Justin was asking Keke out on a date, however. The Biebs has a history of praising his friends, especially women.

“@justinbieber i love how you support the ladies,” one of the replies praised.

If anything, this comment is probably a sign that Justin and Hailey don’t have a toxic, controlling marriage where he’s not allowed to speak to other women. And Keke isn’t just some random, gorgeous woman on Instagram.

Keke Palmer visits SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Anyone else remember his ‘True Jackson, VP’ guest spot?

It is important for us to remember that these are not strangers. This is not a random comment on a hot lady’s Instagram page.

Justin Bieber is not Dick Cheney. Keke Palmer knows who he is. The two have met, in fact.

Some commenters pointed out that Justin had a 2010 cameo on True Jackson, VP — a Nickelodeon series on which Keke starred. This looks like one friend complimenting another in a very respectful manner.