Karen Huger is in major trouble with the law.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested late Tuesday night for DUI and DWI in the wake of an accident in Maryland.

According to legal documents, the Bravo personality was driving her 2017 Maserati when she was stopped by the Montgomery County Police Department at 11:50 p.m.

She was charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol and must soon appear for a mandatory court appearance.

Karen Huger attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

TMZ reports that the 60-year old is also facing charges of negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person…. as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

That’s not all, either.

Huger has also been charged with:

Failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision… driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway… driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration… and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Karen Huger attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week February 2023 at Faurschou Foundation in Brooklyn on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Law enforcement allege that Huger crossed a median on Tuesday, running into numerous street signs in a single-vehicle crash that thankfully did not result in any injuries.

Authorities told TMZ that Huger was allegedly driving in an “aggressive manner” before the collision.

She later issued a statement to the aforementioned celebrity gossip website.

Karen Huger attends Badgley Mischka Spring 2023 Runway Show at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience,” she said.

“I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.

Huger — whose parents died within seven months of each other in 2017 — continued on Wednesday

“Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.

“I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree.

“I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Karen Huger at the New SWAGG Retail Store opening at MGM National Harbor on May 17, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

Huger wrapped up by reminding everyone out there to “understate your emotional state” getting behind the wheel.

She then credited her mother, whom she called her “Guardian Angel,” along with her seatbelt, for saving her life.