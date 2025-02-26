Will Smith Nearly Kisses India Martínez, Calls Marriage Into Question Again

Reading Time: 3 minutes

First, it was the Slap Heard ‘Round the World.

Now, it’s the near-kiss.

As you very likely know at this point, Will Smith has scarcely been heard from over the past three years. Ever since he whacked Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards.

Now, however, the actor has returned to the spotlight — once again, though, for a reason that has raised eyebrows across the Internet.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Last week, you see, Smith and India Martinez performed the single “First Love” during Univision’s 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

In Instagram footage that was later uploaded by Martinez and which has since spread like wild and dangerous fire, the artists get very close, comfortable and steamy together on stage.

They lean their heads close to one another and get as close as humanly possible to making out as two people possibly can. Without actually should so, we should note.

Martinez captioned the video as follows: “I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE.”

Will Smith and India MartÃ­nez perform onstage during Univision’s 37th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Smith, of course, is married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

There’s been talk, though, that the spouses are in an open marriage… or at least an unconventional marriage.

Jada, for example, previously told Today Show host Hoda Kotb that the pair effectively split up in 2016, saying on air: “It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce…

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada expressed. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jada also admitted in 2020 that she had a romantic “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

It’s also worth remember, as we try to figure Will and Jada’s marriage out, that Smith smacked Rock at the aforementioned Oscars because the comedian made a joke at Jada’s expense.

Last month, meanwhile, a source told People Magazine the couple is “still together” despite having “separate homes for years.”

Another insider explained they were “living their own lives” but hadn’t “completely severed ties.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ Emancipation premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

At the end of the day, this union is none of our business and we’ll likely never understand the way it works.

But if Smith is trying to salvage his reputation, practically swapping spit with another woman in public likely isn’t the way to get it done.

“I was waiting for Jada to come out from left stage and smack the s— outta her for kissing her man,” wrote one Instagram user in the video’s comments section.

“Will Smith gives off really creepy old man vibes in this clip. Cringe,” another comment reads.

A third tried to play peacemaker and attempted to be the voice of reason, stating in response:

“The way y’all talk about these people relationship as though you personally know them is wild.”