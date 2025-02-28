Gene Hackman Had No Health Issues; Late Wife Kept Him on ‘Strict’ Diet Ahead …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Gene Hackman passed away at the age of 95 this week.

Hackman was a Hollywood legend with two Oscars and countless incredible performances to his name. But his death is generating headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with his career accomplishments.

The actor was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of the couple’s dogs.

Police have deemed the circumstances “suspicious,” and the more we find out about his bizarre case, the more questions we’re left with.

Gene Hackman attends the Next House ESPN The Magazine party on February 4, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Gene Hackman’s mysterious death continues to confound fans

When word got out that Hackman’s wife and dog were also among the deceased, many assumed that a gas or carbon monoxide leak had caused their deaths.

But while investigators have not definitively ruled out any possibilities, the noxious fumes theory is not as convincing as it used to be.

Two other dogs were alive and well when police arrived, and prescription pills were reportedly scattered near Arakawa’s body.

As police and journalists continue to try and make sense of this tragedy, members of Hackman’s family have come forward to reveal that they’re just as baffled as anyone.

Hackman’s daughter says her father was in good health

U.S. actor Gene Hackman and U.S. actress Marisa Tomei pose with their oscars 29 March 1993 shortly after being respectively awarded best supporting actor and best supporting actress. (SCOTT FLYNN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Hackman’s daughter Leslie revealed that he had no known health issues in the months leading up to his death.

“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she revealed, while adding that her father had not undergone any recent medical procedures.

“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.

She noted that his death was “not terribly shocking because he was 95.” Of course, the same cannot be said for Arakawa, who was only 64.

American actor Gene Hackman, UK, 3rd September 1973. (Photo by M. McCarthy/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“We were close. I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal, and everything was good,” Leslie said of her relationships with Gene and Betsy.

Leslie is a product of Hackman’s first marriage, but she says she became close to his second fire over the 34 years they were married.

She noted, as others have, that Betsy encouraged Gene to adopt a healthier lifestyle and adhere to a “strict” diet.

“They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health,” she said.

“So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”

It might be months before we have any definitive answers with regard to what killed Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. The lack of closure surely only adds to their loved ones pain, and we wish them the best during this enormously difficult time.