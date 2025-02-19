Jessica Simpson Talks End of Marriage: I Don’t Know Why My Heart Gets Tossed Around

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson can’t catch a break.

At least, not in the world of love. Not something that lasts as long as she might like.

Now, as Jessica prepares to unleash her music comeback, she is also mourning the end of her marriage.

She’s questioning how she’s “meant to love” and focusing on embracing “freedom in music.”

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

After having ‘grown so much,’ Jessica Simpson can ‘handle so much’

This week, “Use My Heart Against Me” drops. It’s Jessica Simpson’s first single from her new EP, Nashville Canyon: Part 1. The single drops on February 21, while the full EP drops a month later, on March 21.

Jessica’s fans have been hyped for her music comeback for some time.

But this also comes just one month after she announced her split from Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years. The two share three children — and, obviously, a lot of memories.

Jessica Simpson spoke to People about how making this new music, rediscovering her voice in Nashville, has helped her to recover from heartbreak.

“I’ve grown up so much,” she affirmed. Jessica continued: “I can handle so much.”

When it comes to the tattered end of her marriage, she suggested: “Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.” This is not the first relationship that has fallen through for her.

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘My heart gets tossed around,’ admits Jessica Simpson

“I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around,” Jessica then admitted.

“But,” she noted, “I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Determined to put a positive spin on things, Jessica emphasized: “At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be.”

“Discovering this music is something I did on my own,” Jessica Simpson pointed out with well-deserved pride.

“Thank God I had Nashville,” she then expressed.

Jessica continued: “It was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it.”

Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

She has come such a long way since her pop music debut

“I am a woman now,” Jessica Simpson pointed out. Remember, people were being total creeps about her when she was a teen. Now, she’s 44.

“And I can do what I want,” she affirmed. “And to have freedom in music.”

Jessica then teased her upcoming album: “I think that’s what you’re going to feel in Nashville Canyon.”