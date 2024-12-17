Jessica Simpson UNRECOGNIZABLE With Youthful New Look!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson just unveiled her latest look.

Though Simpson’s body transformations sometimes spark concern among fans, she also elicits praise.

This time, however, followers aren’t sure how to feel. Maybe both?

She looks beautiful. She does. The only problem is that her own fans didn’t recognize her at first.

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is this really Jessica Simpson?

On Monday, December 16, the singer shared a photo to Instagram that had fans doing double and triple takes.

As you can see below, the photo shows a blonde woman with straightened hair and flawless makeup. She’s clearly seated in a recording studio.

Yes, it’s Jessica Simpson. But not all of her fans and followers believed that at first.

In the caption, Simpson wrote: “’I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul.”

That is certainly exciting news! We’ve heard a lot about how she is making new music for months now.

It’s been quite a tease for fans of her music (her spin on “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” is an underrated treasure). But the teasing continues.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

What’s up with Jessica Simpson’s new look?

Commenters were quick to point out that, to their eyes, Simpson looked just plain unrecognizable in her new post.

“Who is this, even?” asked one. Presumably the question was not literal — given that the singer posted it herself, to her own page.

“Would have never known this is Jessica Simpson,” confessed another.

Not everyone was a critic, however.

Plenty of Instagram denizens were quick to compliment her look. (Simpson is famously beautiful, and looked spectacular in the photo — just a little different)

Others focused more upon her caption and the context of the photo. New Jessica Simpson music? Yes, please!

Jessica Simpson Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2015. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)

Is there a downside to new music?

Some reports, as we have mentioned in the past, claim that Simpson’s return to the studio has caused a strain in her marriage.

However, some believe that the work on her music is a response to existing marital troubles. And others argue that these reports are speculation and lack confirmation.

To be blunt, we just don’t know. We don’t know the state of her marriage beyond reports and rumors. We do know that she looks great in her new photo. And, of course, that we’re eager to hear her new music. Soon, we hope.