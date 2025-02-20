Lily Phillips, OnlyFans Star Who Slept with 100 Men in a Day, Says She’s PREGNANT

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lily Phillips is expecting her first child.

The 23-year old — who made headlines last year by saying she wants to sleep with 1,000 men in a single day — announced her pregnancy via a montage of photos on February 18.

“The secret is out 💗💙 Baby Phillips 2025,” Phillips captioned the post.

As you can see here, Lily Phillips is pregnant with her first child. (Instagram)

The first image in this carousal features Philips cradling her baby bump, while the second includes a pair of positive pregnancy tests.

Phillips has not publicly revealed the baby’s gender, her due date or the father’s identity.

The social media influencer also shared the news on TikTok, posting a video showing off this same bump.

“It’s official,” she said, smiling widely in the black-and-white-filtered footage.

Lily Phillips is best known for having slept with 100 men in a day. (Instagram)

In early December, Phillips appeared on Josh Pieters’ documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, recalling at the time how she took on this challenge two months earlier to create content for her subscription-based social media page.

“I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it’s not like normal sex at all,” Phillips said, breaking down at one point.

“In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that’s it. But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’ve done 100.”

Still, Phillips late told The Daily Mail of an even loftier goal:

“I want to be the first person to be with 1,000 guys in one day. I’m quite excited. Obviously, it’s stressful with all the logistics and things, but it’s not daunting.”

We can’t say for certain whether Phillips is pregnant as a result of the 100-men-in-a-day stunt.

“It’s not for the weak. If I’m honest, it was hard,” Phillips said in the aforementioned YouTube documentary.

“I don’t know if I’d recommend it. Just one in and one out, it feels intense. I’d have to stop them early and you’d have to stand on business [and say,] ‘I’m so sorry you got to go’ and the awkward interaction of you feeling pressure to [satisfy them].”

As for what her kid(s) might think of her unusual career?

“The thing is you can’t live for a future that hasn’t even happened yet,” she said during a January podcast episode.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, so I’m not going to put my unborn child before my own needs. I do get that my own kids will be scrutinized so much and … I’d like to think I’d do as much to protect my kids as possible.”