Jessica Simpson Comeback to Include Music, Reality Show, Whole New Look

A Jessica Simpson comeback might be a good inclusion on your 2025 bingo card.

In late 2024, the beloved singer alarmed fans with her unrecognizable new look.

(Seriously, some of her own followers insisted that it had to be someone else)

As it turns out, this revamped appearance is part of how Jessica is lining things up for a major comeback. And it’s exactly what we need.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

How is Jessica Simpson preparing for her big comeback?

According to a new report by Life & Style, Jessica Simpson is changing her look and her life — and tuning out the chatter from people who don’t understand.

“Jessica has some kind of master plan around changing her appearance so aggressively,” the inside source explained.

“But she’s not sharing that plan with anybody,” the insider acknowledged, “and is marching to the beat of her own drum with the procedures and adjustments she’s making to her look.”

“Jessica hates aging,” the source dished. That is a relatable sentiment to the vast majority of people.

“And,” the insider pointed out, she “has the resources and taste to reverse that process.”

In an odd characterization, the source added: “even if it’s through her own fun-house mirror.”

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What is Jessica Simpson planning?

According to the inside source, she “sees a third act for herself in showbiz.”

Don’t worry, this means “more music” as part of Jessica Simpson’s comeback.

However, the insider added that it will also include “more acting and a reality show.” Interesting!

“Everything’s on the table,” the source characterized.

“She does not want this next chapter of her career to strictly be defined by her business/apparel success,” the insider clarified.

The source then emphasized: “Jessica wants to be a star again, and she needs to look the part.”

Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

‘Nobody can tell her what to do’

“It may come across as a little desperate to some,” the inside source admitted.

“But Jessica has dragged herself through hell to get to the point where nobody can tell her what to do,” the insider added. “And she’s really charting her own course at the moment.”

The source explained: “Her surgical ‘new look’ is a key part of that, and she thinks it’s working.”

We can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for one of our favorite pop icons!