Drake’s Dad Responds to Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Winning Multiple Grammys

Diss tracks aren’t usually Grammy contenders, especially when they’re as scathing and controversial as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” But that didn’t stop Kendrick from taking home a whole lot of hardware on Sunday night.

In case you somehow missed it, the feud between Kendrick and rival rapper Drake went nuclear over the summer, with both artists lashing out at one another in song form.

The consensus was that Lamar emerged victorious, and last night, he cemented his win in historic fashion.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar poses with the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song awards in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Not Like Us” won five Grammys last night, including the awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Needless to say, that’s probably not the outcome that everyone’s favorite Degrassi alum was hoping for.

Was Drake at the Grammys?

To answer a question that’s on the minds of many social media users today — no, Drake was not in attendance at last night’s Grammy Awards.

Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In fact, it appears that he was quite far away, as his most recent Instagram post shows him performing in Australia.

Drizzy has not yet commented on Kendrick’s massive night, but a courageous TikTok user managed to get his dad’s reaction.

Not surprisingly, it seems that 70-year-old Dennis Graham would prefer to see his son up there winning all those awards.

“I don’t care enough about that s–t,” Dennis said in response to a question about Kendrick.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me. All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bulls–t.”

Okay, so the elder Graham kept it surprisingly civil. We’re guessing Drake won’t be quite as blasé when he addresses the matter in song form (which he pretty much has to at this point).

What’s Next For Drake and Kendrick?

Drake accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While things didn’t boil over until 2024, the Drake vs. Kendrick feud has been simmering for years.

And while some outlets are proclaiming that last night’s Grammys marked the end of the beef, that declaration seems premature.

After all, Drake is still suing his own label in connection to “Not Like Us” and the allegations contained in the song’s lyrics.

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Song of the Year award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Among other claims, Kendrick alleges on the track that Drake and his friends are “certified pedophiles.”

That’s not the sort of insult that one just moves on from, and Drake’s fans will absolutely expect him to speak out on the situation on his next album.

For now, however, it seems that Kendrick is enjoying what might be the most definitive victory in the history of hip hop beefs.

And the victory lap will continue next week, when Kendrick performs during halftime at the Super Bowl.

The ball is in Drake’s court at this point, but he would be foolish to make a move when his opponent is on such a hot streak.