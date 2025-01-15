Drake’s Net Worth: How Rich Is the Rapper Amid Kendrick Feud, UMG Lawsuit?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Besides plenty of hit songs, Drake has established himself as one of the wealthiest rappers in the game. Despite some feuds, Drake’s net worth is certainly not something to diss.

While most people think of Drake (whose real name is Aubrey Graham) for his countless hits, the rapper has been in the public eye for most of his life.

Drake began his career as an actor, and he’s still remembered by many Degrassi fans for his portrayal of Jimmy on the teen drama. In the late aughts, the actor made the transition to music, and he’s become a global superstar.

Since pivoting to music, many of his records have been regarded as classics, like Thank Me Later and If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late. Throughout his career, Drake has broken and set streaming and Billboard records.

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Despite having plenty of fans ready to listen to whatever he does, Drake has had his share of public feuds over the years. He’s publicly sparred with the likes of Meek Mill, Pusha T, and Kanye West, dropping diss tracks over the years.

Most recently, Drake faced off against Kendrick Lamar in 2024’s biggest celebrity feud. Unfortunately for Drake, the public largely sided with the GNX rapper, and his diss “Not Like Us” was a song of the summer.

Despite taking a hit to his public image, Drake is certainly in a sound financial place. He’s still one of the highest-earning rappers and musical acts today. Find out more about Drake’s net worth here.

What Is Drake’s Net Worth?

Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Drake is worth an estimated $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While most of Drake’s income comes from his music, he also has an estimated $400 million worldwide partnership with UMG.

Besides music, Drake has established himself as an actor, and he has returned to the world of television. He’s an executive producer on the hit HBO series Euphoria — which was the title of one of Kendrick’s diss tracks — as well as the British crime drama Top Boy.

Drake’s net worth has jumped up significantly in six years. His net worth was estimated to be at $150 million in June 2019, according Forbes. Now, in 2025, he’s valued at $100 million more than that.

Where Does Drake Stack Up Against Other Rappers?

Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake is definitely doing well for himself, but there are rappers that are still richer than him. A 2024 report listed Drake as the ninth richest rapper in the world, according to High Snobiety.

The report ranked Drake higher than Snoop Dogg (only time you’ll hear that), Lil Wayne, and a few others. The top slots on the list were taken by Jay-Z, Diddy, and Dr. Dre. Drake’s other rival Kanye West ranked at four.

Is Drake’s Net Worth Higher Than Kendrick?

When making comparisons to other rappers, Drake is mostly now tied to Kendrick Lamar due to their intense rap battle against one another during the 2024 summer.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kendrick took a shot on his verse in “Like That,” which led to an intense free-for-all between the two. Still, Drake got his share of barbs in with “Family Matters” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

While Drake and Kendrick’s feud has deep roots, many people sided with K.dot after his disses “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us” dropped. The latter racked up tons of airplay and streams.

Drake even filed a petition against Universal Music Group (his own label), alleging that they had artificially inflated streaming numbers for Kendrick’s diss track. Unfortunately, this move didn’t sway public respect.

Drake has now filed a federal lawsuit against UMG, alleging that the company pushed a “false and malicious narrative” through Kendrick’s diss tracks.

Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on October 11, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

While the feud has mostly been dormant, Drake did most recently appear to address the hit to his public image on his track “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” which he quickly deleted from the producer’s YouTube page.

While Kendrick has been declared the winner in his feud with Drake, he’s actually not as wealthy as his foe. K.dot may have the Grammys and public acclaim, but Drizzy has the dollars.

Kendrick’s net worth falls over $100 million short of Drake’s. His net worth is an estimated $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.