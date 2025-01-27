Taylor Swift Advances to the Super Bowl (And So Do The Kansas City Chiefs)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 32-29 on Sunday night, advancing to their fifth Super Bowl in six seasons and becoming the first-ever professional football to win consecutive titles — and then have a chance to earn a third in a row.

But whatever, right?

Patrick Mahomes, Schmatrick Mahomes.

We all know why this is such a big deal, don’t we?

Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl again!

The musician was in a luxury suite in Kansas City on January 26, decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton to cheer on long-term boyfriend Travis Kelce.

After the clock hit all zeroes and confetti started to fall on to the field in the Chiefs’ honor, Swift walked with with Kelce’s mom, Donna, to find Kelce on the field and celebrate the win.

In romantic fashion, as you can see here:

Travis and Taylor celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

While onstage for the postgame show, Kelce was his usually bombastic and enthusiastic self, even singing the chorus to “Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band at one point in response to a question about being one game away from history.

At another point during the celebration, Swift took Kelce’s face in her hands and pulled him close for numerous kisses. We’re getting she gave him a lot more later on in the evening… if you know what we mean.

Swift brushed back Kelce’s hair as they chatted and embraced on the field, too, prior to the couple walking away, Kelce’s arm around his world famous girlfriend.

It was enough to make onlookers either swoon or vomit, depending on how one feels about these two.

They did it again! The Chiefs are off to the 2025 Super Bowl. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift will likely take her private plane to New Orleans on Sunday, February 9 for the big game.

Kelce. for his part, only caught two passes in the AFC Championship Game for a total of just 19 yards.

But the Chiefs executed all the plays they had to make throughout the game, while the Bills inexplicably went for a two-point conversion toward the end of the first half and then repeatedly ran quarterback Josh Allen directly into the line of scrimmage on key third and fourth downs… instead of either giving him a chance to build up momentum and pick his spots via a shotgun formation or running any sort of misdirection in this important spots.

Back to Swift, though, we suppose.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift told Time Magazine in late October 2023. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”