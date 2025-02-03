Alabama Barker Pregnant? Bhad Bhabie’s Diss Track Claims Tyga and/or Soulja Boy Did …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Alabama Barker pregnant?

Well, the only reason that anyone is asking that question is because of a celebrity feud that came out of nowhere.

Danielle Bregoli — perhaps best known as rapper Bhad Bhabie, though her true claim to fame will always be cash me ousside — released a diss track.

In it, she claims that Soulja Boy and Tyga both boned Barker. Now, everyone involved is refuting every aspect of the allegation.

Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)

Who said that Alabama Barker is pregnant?

Pregnancy rumors can range from true to malicious. When they’re aimed at a 19-year-old, they come across as vicious and weird.

Bhad Bhabie released a diss track, “Over Cooked.” The song claims that teen Alabama Barker is pregnant, but adds more than that.

“Tried to steal my baby daddy,” Bhabie accuses in the lyrics. “F–kin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant!”

Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Judging by the lyrics, it seems that Bhad Bhabie is unclear about which of the gentlemen she name-dropped has allegedly knocked up Alabama Barker.

The song works as a smear towards Barker, accusing her of teen pregnancy. And, not for the first time, accusing her of trying to steal Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

(Notably, Bhabie herself does in fact have a child. She has also publicly accused Le Vaughn of domestic violence, even posting video of a physical attack at home)

Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show at the Alexander Wang Flagship Store on June 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

No, Alabama Barker is not pregnant

Taking to TikTok, Alabama Barker flatly refuted every aspect of Bhad Bhabie’s claims about her being pregnant — and more.

“Let’s clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga,” she reassured her fans and followers.

“I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy,” Barker affirmed. “The end.”

This the dumbest shit I ever heard .

yall believe anything yall see online.

I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it. — T-Raww (@Tyga) January 31, 2025

Taking to Twitter, Tyga echoed the sentiments.

“This the dumbest s–t I ever heard … I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama,” he complained. “It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”

Additionally, Soulja Boy took it even further on his Instagram Live.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Soulja Boy has vowed to sue

“And I’m suing your ass, b–ch,” the rapper announced, aiming his commentary at Bhad Bhabie. “And I want all my money, too.”

He explained: “Defamation of character. You lied on my name to the Internet. I want $10 million cash.”

It is unclear if he means that literally, or if he was simply emphasizing how untrue and hurtful the diss track was.