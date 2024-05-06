As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef has turned into the messiest hip-hop feud in recent memory.

The diss tracks have been dropping at such a furious rate that it’s hard even for diehard fans to keep up with all the allegations!

And now, the situation has become even more complex, thanks to Drake’s claim that he set a trap for his rival — and Kendrick walked right into it.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar Claims That Drake Has a Secret Daughter

We won’t bother to rehash the entire feud. After all, this thing has more chapters than Lord of the Rings at this point.

Instead, we’ll fast forward to Drake’s latest release, “The Heart Part 6,” in which the Toronto-based rapper once again makes things very personal by commenting on Kendrick’s family.

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Of course, to be fair, Drizzy is responding to some shocking claims about his own personal life.

On “Meet the Grahams,” Kendrick addressed an entire verse to Drake’s son, Adonis, who was hidden from the public until 2018 when Pusha T accused his rival of “hiding a child” in his song “The Story of Adidon.”

In a separate verse on “Grahams,” Kendrick attempts a similar bombshell, claiming that Drake also has an 11-year-old daughter whom he’s been keeping under wraps.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drake Fires Back

Now, in his latest salvo, Drake claims that he used a fake mole to feed Kendrick false information about his non-existent daughter.

(We told you this situation is complex!)

He also claims that Kendrick dropped another diss track, “Not Like Us,” in order to distract from the mistake he made on “Grahams.”

“The one before the last one, we finessed you into telling a story that doesn’t even exist,” Drake raps.

“And then, you go and drop the West Coast one to try and cover that up.”

Things get uglier from there, as Drake repeats his allegation that Kendrick’s creative partner Dave Free is also father to one of the rapper’s children.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Why isn’t [Kendrick’s fiancee] Whitney [Alford] denying the allegations? Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?” Drake raps.

“But that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message,” he says at a different point in the song.

“Deep cuts that never healed, and now they got infected / Like if Dave really f–ked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breedin’ resentment.”

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Needless to say, this situation has escalated yet again.

And it’s only a matter of time before Kendrick fires back with yet another seven-minute epic.

It’s a fun time to be a hip hop fan — but we do hope that the feud doesn’t get out of hand and that everyone will keep this thing on wax.