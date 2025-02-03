Janelle & Kody Brown Consider ‘Spiritual Release’ from Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No matter how many times Janelle trashes Kody, she’s still stuck with her ties to him.

Those ties can take the form of regrets, her beloved children, or … their spiritual marriage.

The marriage is over. But after Meri sought an official spiritual divorce, Janelle wonders if she should do the same.

She has opinions on the topic. So does Christine. And neither of these Sister Wives stars sees eye-to-eye with Robyn on the matter.

On Sister Wives, Christine Brown accompanies Janelle Brown on a lengthy, important road trip. (Image Credit: TLC)

Christine and Janelle discuss what it means to be done with Kody Brown

On the Sunday, February 2 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown set off on her cross-country trip. Having bought land in North Carolina, she was finally ready to make her move. And to move on.

She did not go alone. Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley, accompanied her on the drive across all of the way from Mountain Time to normal East Coast time.

On their journey, Christine and Janelle discussed their ended marriages to Kody Brown. In addition to debating the significance of spiritual divorce, they also discussed Meri’s similar split from their mutual ex.

“I wish Meri well,” Janelle Brown expressed. She aspired: “I really do hope, like, I really want all the good things for her because I feel like she’s been through the wringer.”

Though Kody put Christine and Janelle through so much during their erstwhile plural marriage, Meri seemed to be having a rough time long before this.

Christine then affirmed: “I hope she can get in a loving relationship.”

No matter what Sister Wives viewers think of him, Kody Brown continues to speak his mind. (Image Credit: TLC)

Should Janelle get a ‘spiritual release’ from Kody like Meri did?

Though all three women were married to Kody, only his marriage to Meri had any legal recognition. That ended when they two obtained a legal — but not spiritual — divorce so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her children.

Meri received a spiritual release from the marriage through the Brown family’s former church. And Janelle wondered if she should follow in her footsteps.

“I know Meri has just recently gotten a release like what we call a release, which is a divorce. And it’s made me think, ‘Huh, I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release,'” Janelle told the confessional camera. “But I don’t even know who to call.”

During his own confessional, Kody took a brief break from whining about his shattered Coyote Pass dreams to discuss conscious uncoupling from Janelle.

“I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Meri, and I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Christine,” the reality TV villain listed.

Kody then continued: “I don’t know if there’s some kind of karmic connection that Janelle and I are obligated to still.”

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

Do they all need a ‘spiritual release’ like Meri?

When faced with Robyn’s explanation that a spiritual release isn’t final until an ex-wife sleeps with a new man, Janelle commented: “I just think that’s bulls–t, I’m sorry.”

Janelle continued: “I mean, I think that’s dogmatic. That’s a dogma I used to hear and I used to be like, ‘OK, whatever.'”

Simply put, she didn’t want to have sex just to finalize a spiritual divorce. And Christine gave a tongue-in-cheek: “Go have sex with somebody, then that marriage is over. You can move on!”