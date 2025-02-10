Drake Seems to Shade Ex Serena Williams Ahead of Her Super Bowl Appearance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There were many surprises at Super Bowl LIX — the utter dominance of the Philadelphia Eagles being chief (pardon the pun) among them.

But while some pundits predicted an Eagles upset, there was one unexpected development on the field that no one saw coming:

Toward the end of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, the rapper was joined by tennis legend Serena Williams. And the timing of her appearance gave it added significance.

Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Why Did Serena Williams Dance to ‘Not Like Us’?

Many of our readers might not remember that Serena dated Drake on and off from 2011 to 2015.

At the time, it was rumored that the relationship did not end amicably. And last night, Serena seemed to confirm as much by dancing to “Not Like Us,” Kendrick’s Grammy-winning Drake diss track.

The appearance sent the message that Williams has sided with Lamar in the headline-making feud between two of hip hop’s biggest names.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake hasn’t responded to any aspect of Kendrick’s somewhat divisive performance. In fact, as he’s currently on tour in Australia, he might not have watched the Super Bowl at all.

Drizzy is a sports fan, but in Melbourne — where he performed last night — the game wouldn’t have kicked off until close to midnight.

But while we might never know if he stayed up until the wee hours to catch his rival’s halftime show, we do know that Drake’s exes were on his mind in the hours before the big game.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drake Bashes Exes During Melbourne Concert

While addressing the Aussie crowd, Drake disparaged exes who “play you in your f–king life.”

According to TMZ, he further pumped the audience up by telling them, “If you’re doing better than your ex, turn up to this song!” before launching into his breakup anthem “You Broke My Heart.”

Obviously, Drake didn’t mention any of his exes by name, but if he caught early word of Serena’s performance, then she might have been the one who was most on his mind.

Drake attends the “Top Boy” UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Whatever the case, it’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Toronto native.

It was just last Sunday that Kendrick won an astonishing five Grammys for “Not Like Us.” And he followed up that historic night by performing for over 100 million viewers at the Super Bowl.

Will Drake fire back, or will he simply try and move on from this stage of his career?

Only time will tell, but something tells us Drizzy still has some tricks up his sleeve.