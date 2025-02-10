Kody Brown Expresses Regret: I Wish It Had Worked Out with Janelle!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is lamenting the one who got away.

Kind of. Sort of.

In his own vague and sort of confusing way, that is.

The narcissistic Sister Wives patriarch sat down for an interview with TLC that the network shared via Instagram on February 8… during which he sat back and took a long view of his three former spouses.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

“I kind of look at Meri still as a friend,” the 55-year old began in this footage. “I’m sure both of us, mutually, will get back to that place. I have hope that Meri and I would be friends.”

This stance shouldn’t come as a surprise to loyal Sister Wives fans.

Yes, Kody and Meri terminated their marriage two years ago.

But the latter has made it clear ever since that she harbors no ill will toward the former, and even thanked Kody for all the joy he brought into her life via a text message right around the time of their split.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

The dad of 18 then moved on as follows:

“I hear about Christine falling in love and getting married and stuff like this, and I’m, like, going, ‘Well, good on Christine.’”

This doesn’t come as a shocker, either.

Christine was the first sister wife to walk away from Kody — doing so in November 2021 and then marrying David Woolley in October 2023 — and has said in many instances that she could not be more done with Kody.

Heck, she’s about to come out with a memoir that delves into this topic even more.

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

The polarizing reality star, however, softened a whole lot when the topic turned to Janelle Brown.

He told the camera that she represented “a different story,” adding “I always thought … I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out.”

Janelle ended her spiritual union to Kody in early 2022, but never issued any sharp public statement about what transpired.

She simply acknowledged on air that she and Kody were “separated.”

Janelle Brown made the right call when she walked away from Kody. (TLC)

On the latest Sister Wives episode, Kody spoke about Meri’s decision to ask the church for a “spiritual release” from her marriage and said that he felt like he and Janelle had a different relationship.

“I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Meri, and I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Christine,” Kody told producers during a one-on-one interview.

“I don’t know if there’s some kind of karmic connection that Janelle and I are obligated to still.”

Janelle clearly doesn’t see it this way, though.

“I know Meri has just recently gotten a release like what we call a release, which is a divorce. And it’s made me think, ‘Huh, I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release.’ But I don’t even know who to call,” Janelle said on the same installment.