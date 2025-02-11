Vince Neil: Airplane Owned By Motley Crue Singer Involved In Deadly Crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Yet another aviation disaster has resulted in loss of life. And this time, there’s a very famous name involved.

We now know that one of the two planes that collided on a runway in Scottsdale, Arizona was owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil.

The crash resulted in the death of the Lear Jet’s pilot. Several others were badly injured.

Recording artist Vince Neil of the band Motley Crue performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Vince Neil Unharmed; Girlfriend Badly Injured In Crash

Vince was not on the plane at the time of the accident.

His girlfriend, Rain Hannah, and her friend both survived the crash and are now being treated for their injuries.

Hannah reportedly broke five ribs and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was traveling with her two dogs, who also survived the crash.

Rain Hannah and Vince Neil attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Dirt” at the Arclight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The details of the tragic incident were confirmed in a statement issued by Neil’s attorneys:

“At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane,” the statement read.

“On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Makeup artist Rain Hannah and singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue arrive at the VIP Pre-Fight Party for ‘High Stakes: Mayweather v. Berto’ presented by Showtime at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime)

This is the fourth deadly incident involving an American airplane in 2025. As the attorney’s statement indicates, information is scarce at this time, and it’s too soon say what might have caused the crash.

We’ll further details on this developing story as new information becomes available.

For now, our thoughts go out to Hannah and everyone else who was involved in this frightening incident.