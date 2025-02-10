Ryan Edwards Salary, Absentee Father Status Revealed in Court Filing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards is disclosing some major personal details.

Even as Maci Bookout sings Ryan’s praises, his estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer holds a very different view.

Over the course of their ongoing legal battle, some stats are becoming part of the court record.

One of those is Ryan’s impressive monthly income. The other is how much — or, rather, how little — time he spends with his children.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

How much time does Ryan Edward spend with his children?

According to The Sun, Ryan Edwards’ court filings include both financial disclosures and information regarding how much time he spends with Jagger and Stella.

When it comes to parenting, Ryan confesses that Mackenzie Standifer is essentially a full-time mom.

339 days out of the year, she has Jagger and Stella. Ryan has them for just 26 days. That’s shorter than the month of February. That’s fewer than one-third of the weekend days out of the year. (Still, many Teen Mom fans would argue that it’s for the best, for the kids’ sakes)

Mackenzie Standifer stands here and has a conversation on an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Previously, Mackenzie had characterized that both children are with her 365 days out of the year.

She had said that they were with Ryan Edwards for “zero days” out of the year. These statements are from October of 2024.

Reports say that Ryan has visits with the children twice a month — lasting from “every other Saturday” at noon until “Sunday at 6PM.” These visits reportedly take place at the home of Ryan’s mother, Jen.

Ryan has been accused violating his estranged wife’s restraining order. (Photo Credit: MTV)

How much money does Ryan Edwards make?

According to this same report on Ryan Edwards’ court filing, he told the court about his monthly salary.

Ryan reported to the judge that he makes $16,010 per month.

This sizable figure is a combination of his job as a mechanic alongside his income from filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer don’t look happy in this throwback photo. (MTV)

Within the filing, Ryan Edwards apparently lists a “good faith estimate” of Mackenzie’s monthly income as $4,166. While that is a standard lower-middle-class income (back when the American middle class counted for anything), that’s barely over one-quarter of how much Ryan purportedly makes.

As for Ryan’s non-MTV gig, he apparently makes $27 per hour as a diesel mechanic. He began this job back in August of 2024.

Meanwhile, The Ashley reports that Ryan makes $35,000 per episode within the Teen Mom franchise in which he appears.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

This court struggle is such a mess

Later in February, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer will return to court for another hearing.

Ryan has pushed for the court to find Mackenzie in contempt for allegedly selling off a series of items that were previously marital property — items of “significant” monetary or sentimental value.

It is possible that the judge will agree. We won’t find out until the hearing later this month. What a mess!