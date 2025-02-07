Christina Haack: Tarek El Moussa’s Mom WARNED Me Not to Marry Him!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack is sharing some stunners on The Flip Off.

The same HGTV series that showcased her ugly split from Josh Hall is also shedding new light into her erstwhile marriage to co-star Tarek El Moussa.

And folks, we’re only a couple of episodes in.

This time, Christina’s sharing that she has a rock-solid relationship with Tarek’s mom. One so good that she received a warning that she’d be better off not marrying him.

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy a friendly conversation even though they are supposed to be reality TV rivals. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack has a rare rapport with her former mother-in-law

During the Wednesday, February 5 episode of The Flip Off, Christina Haack opened up about her relationship with her former mother-in-law.

For years, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa. Though their split was nearly a year ago and both have remarried since then, she still holds a lot of fondness for Dominique El Moussa, Tarek’s mom.

“We have a very good relationship,” Christina characterized to Kylie Wing, her renovation partner.

“She even told me not to marry him and to marry the dog,” she added. “For real.”

Though Christina did not take her advice, their relationship did not sour — even after Christina and Tarek’s very public divorce.

Christina then went on to explain even more about her bond with Dominique while speaking to the confessional camera.

‘The Flip Off’ star Christina Haack went through major life changes during the start of the HGTV series. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack feels like she’s her ex-MIL’s ‘favorite’

Addressing The Flip Off‘s confessional camera, Christina Haack shed light upon more of her “long history with Tarek’s mom.”

“She’s traveled with me post-divorce of Tarek,” she recalled. “Me and the children. We talk on the phone.”

Christina then quipped: “I definitely feel like I’m her favorite.”

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa married in 2009. The two became extremely well known in the home renovation TV fandom during their marriage.

The two share 14-year-old Taylor El Moussa and 9-year-old Brayden El Moussa.

In 2016, Christina and Tarek underwent a dramatic divorce. Tarek’s new wife, Heather Rae, seems to get along pretty well with Christina — to the point where some fans have observed “throuple vibes” in the three of them.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Could both moms team up to act as judges?

Dominique El Moussa actually made a guest appearance — purely over the phone — during the episode. Christina asked her and her own mother, Laurie Haack, to act as guest judges.

Remember, Christina is competing against Tarek and Heather.

Ostensibly, having her mom and Tarek’s as judges sounds pretty fair. However, if Christina really is the “favorite,” she may have stacked the deck in her favor. But then, after what she’s been through over the past year, maybe she deserves the win.