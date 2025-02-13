Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco: It’s Over!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco have broken up.

The former professional football player and the Victoria’s Secret model had been dating for less than one year.

Now, it’s over. And just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Looks like Johnny Football has fumbled this one.

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 13, TMZ Sports reported that Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco have broken up.

The two had been together for less than a year.

In the past, Manziel has had terrible breakups. However, the report says that he and Canseco had an amicable split — with no bitter feelings over how things ended.

Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel attend Darren Dzienciol’s Haunted Hotel Presented by Utopia & Casa Azul Organic Tequila at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Darren Dzienciol and Utopia & Casa Azul)

According to the report, Manziel was a good — even great — boyfriend to Canseco.

However, as he has made abundantly clear over the years, Manziel has some work to do on himself. That’s pretty vague, but we get the gist of the report.

Sometimes, a loving partner can help you through a tough time. But there are times when you need to work on yourself before you can be there as a real partner to someone long term.

Johnny Manziel speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

What were the signs that Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco split?

Ahead of this breakup news, Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Additionally, you don’t see many traces of each other on their pages.

There are cases where that’s part of a “purge” or a publicity stunt to promote something. But in this case, it just looks like an ominous hint at their split.

However, the vibes were very different back in January.

Alongside a slew of other celebrities, Manziel and Canseco traveled to Aspen.

Mere weeks ago, the two appeared to be all over each other. It is remarkable how quickly things can change.

Johnny Manziel attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Their relationship lasted for less than one year

We don’t know the exact date on which Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco first locked eyes. But apparently they hit things off at Travis Scott’s charity softball event in 2024. (That same event is coming up again)

The two sparked romance speculation in April of 2024 when they looked incredibly cozy on a plane together.

Weeks later, speculation became confirmation when the two made their relationship status clear at Stagecoach. It’s unclear when, or if, either of them will announce the split. Some exes simply prefer to quietly move on.