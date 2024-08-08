Christina Hall’s Reconnecting with Ex Ant Anstead: Why Renée Zellweger’s Not That Worried

Christina Hall’s divorce from Joshua Hall has helped her reconnect with one of her former husbands.

Cue everyone’s gaze cutting to Renée Zellweger!

You see, Renée is in a very serious relationship with Ant Anstead, Christina’s second husband. So serious, that there have been rumors they might even get hitched.

But Ant has history – and a child – with Christina. Could her new single status cause trouble for Ant and Renée?

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Christina Hall’s Reconnecting With Her Ex Husbands

Christina was married twice before. First to Tarek El Moussa and then to Ant Anstead. After her split from Ant, she married Joshua Hall.

They were barely married two years, before the pair called it quits and to say the divorce proceedings have been contentious is perhaps putting it mildly.

Which is why, despite their own breakups, Christina’s first two husbands have been “extremely supportive” during her heartbreak.

“Everyone is communicating better,” a source told Us Weekly.

For Christina and Ant, that meant burying the hatchet themselves. Shortly after she announced her divorce from Josh, she re-followed Ant on social media.

The couple, who share 4-year-old son Hudson, but rarely have contact outside of co-parenting.

The situation with Tarek is much different, however. The pair built their HGTV empire together and are poised to reunite in a new spinoff on of their Flip or Flop franchise.

And that’s where things get interesting.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center on December 13, 2014. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

Christina Wants Ant To Replace Joshua As Her TV Partner

Christina and Joshua were set to costar alongside Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on HGTV’s new show The Flip Off.

The pair had even been filming scenes and promos before their separation.

Now, the show is in reshoots, axing Josh out of the picture completely. But who will take his place alongside Christina.

Well, Christina teased via social media in July that it’s a “genius” idea to replace Joshua with Anstead on the series.

Um, would it?! Or would it be super uncomfortable?!

RenÃ©e Zellweger attends the Red Carpet Event for NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Should Renée Zellwegger Be Worried?

As of yet, it remains unclear who will fill Josh’s role on the show. One insider told US Weekly that it’s not in the cards, but until HGTV releases a promo saying otherwise, you can never say never.

And with that in mind, if Ant and Christina do start working together again, would that rekindle their relationship?

That would suck for Renée Zellwegger, who has been dating Ant ever since his divorce.

So, does she have anything to worry about? Depends on who you ask.

“Renée is very wary of Christina. She’s not only drop-dead gorgeous, she also shares a child with Ant, so they do have to stay in constant communication,” an insider told Life & Style.

“No matter how often he says there are no feelings left between them, it’s hard not to be threatened, especially because she knows he was totally devastated when his marriage ended.”

Meanwhile, a different insider told People that Renee feeling wary about her relationship with Ant right now is “totally laughable.”

Personally, we’re inclined to believe the latter of gossip insiders. Ant and Renee look incredibly happy together and have had a good thing going all these years.

He doesn’t strike us as the type of guy to throw that away so easily.