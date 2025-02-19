Cassie Ventura Pregnant With Baby #3!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cassie Ventura is pregnant!

Though Cassie has come a long way, she is still recovering from Diddy and all that he put her through. Many survivors know how long that healing journey can take.

Fortunately, she has moved on in many important ways. And it can’t hurt that her notorious ex is behind bars.

Since then, Cassie has married and become a mother. Now, Baby #3 is on the way!

Cassie attends Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up event at Allure Store on December 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Congratulations! Cassie Ventura is expecting Baby #3!

On Tuesday, February 18, Cassie Ventura took to Instagram to share that she is pregnant.

This will be her third child. The announcement photo shows her children, Frankie and Sunny, alongside her baby bump.

Cassie kept her caption short and sweet, writing a “#3” alongside a pregnancy emoji and a blue heart emoji.

In September of 2019, Cassie Ventura married Alex Fine.

Together, they welcomed their first daughter in December of that year. They welcomed their second in March of 2021.

Now, they are expecting their third baby. And, by the looks of that beautiful baby bump, the due date won’t be too far off!

Music artist Cassie Ventura attends the VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” – Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Cassie Venture deserves good things

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to discuss Cassie’s good news because she, like everyone else, does not exist in a vacuum. Tragically, Diddy remains part of her history.

In 2023, Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing the disgraced rapper of human trafficking, rape, and physical abuse.

The very next day, Diddy settled the case. The details of the settlement are not public knowledge.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

However, the public is fully aware of the horrific abuse video that shows Diddy brutally beating, kicking, and stomping Cassie at a hotel.

That particular piece of evidence was so damning that Diddy publicly acknowledged the incident.

Since then, Cassie Ventura has been a key component of the federal criminal case against the disgraced rapper. She is “Victim 1” from the original indictment.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Things are not looking good for Diddy

Despite efforts to explain away Diddy’s charges, he is facing a serious criminal prosecution involving numerous victims and witnesses and what sounds like a mountain of evidence.

His best hope might be the worst fear of most Americans. As the Trump administration continues to dismantle vital components of our nation’s core infrastructure, a Diddy pardon is not impossible. A DOJ so weakened by the disassembly of America that it cannot effectively prosecute one disgraced rapper seems more likely.

Either way, Cassie Venture will continue to live her life, with her vile ex as part of her past.